Sycamore baseball, softball teams top Burlington Central: Tuesday’s Daily Chronicle roundup

Baseball

Plano 12, Genoa-Kingston 1 (6 inn.): At Genoa, Nate Klena had three hits to lead the Cogs (0-3) in a nonconference contest.

Stillman Valley 14, Hinckley-Big Rock 5: At Hinckley, the Royals outhit the Cardinals 8-6 but couldn’t outscore them in the nonconference loss. Martin Ledbetter homered and drove in two to lead the Royals (0-1).

Oregon 11, Indian Creek 0 (6 inn.): At Shabbona, Jakob McNally and Tyler Bogle had two hits each for IC (0-3).

DeKalb 28, Elgin 0 (4 inn.): At Elgin, a dozen runs in the first inning and 11 more in the fourth completed the offensive explosion as the Barbs improved to 4-0. Paul Kakoliris drove in four runs and Cole Latimer homered for the Barbs.

Sycamore 4, Burlington Central 2: At Burlington, Kyle Prebil smacked a three-run home run to lead the Spartans to the season-opening win. Matt Rosado fanned 11 in 5 2/3 innings for Sycamore.

Softball

Sycamore 8, Burlington Central 4: At Sycamore, Addison Dierschow struck out seven to lead the Spartans to a nonconference win. Kairi Lantz had two hits including a home run, driving in three for and Ellison Hallahan added a solo shot for Sycamore (2-0).

Oregon 10, Indian Creek 0 (5 inn.): At Shabbona, Allie Peterson and Eliza Tetro had hits for IC (1-1) in its loss to the Hawks.

Genoa-Kingston 22, St. Edward 1 (4 inn.): At Genoa, a 13-run second inning lifted the Cogs to their third win of the season. Emily Trzynka homered and drove in three and Faith Thompson also had three RBIs for G-K (3-0).

Boys Tennis

Sycamore 4, Hampshire 1: At Hampshire, Steven Chen won No. 1 singles and the Spartans swept all three doubles to win the match. Liam Kaerbel and Alex Jenkin won No. 1 doubles, Jonathan Locascio and Joe Culotta took No. 2 doubles and Javi Lopez and John Riley won at No. 3 doubles.

Girls Soccer

Genoa-Kingston 4, Plano 2: At Plano, G-K improved to 2-1 on the season with the nonconference win. Jaquey Flores scored twice and Bella Ortegel and Sophia Zaccard added single tallies for the Cogs.

Kaneland 7, Sterling 0: At Maple Park, the Knights picked up the win over the Golden Warriors.

Plainfield Central 5, Kaneland 0: At Plainfield, the Knights fell to the Wildcats in a nonconference match.