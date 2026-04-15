Meridian Education Foundation hosts 2026 draw-down event

The Meridian Education Foundation hosted its 2026 draw-down fundraiser at PrairieFire on April 11, bringing together community members, local businesses and supporters for an evening of celebration, connection and giving back.

The event featured a packed house and high energy throughout the night, highlighting the strong support and pride within the Meridian community. More than $20,000 was raised during the evening, with proceeds directly benefiting Meridian students and staff through classroom grants, scholarships and enhanced educational opportunities.

“This event is a reflection of what makes our community special,” President Tara Jepsen said. “The support we receive allows us to continue investing in meaningful opportunities for our students and staff.”

A special thank you is extended to PrairieFire for their outstanding service and hospitality throughout the evening, helping to create a welcoming and enjoyable experience for all in attendance.

Sponsors were Holcomb Bank; Constellation (nuclear plant); Hodges Loizzi Eisenhammer Rodick & Kohn; P & H Electric; Lawn Care by Walter; Sisson Tree Service; Leapros; Xcel Foam & Packaging; GreenAssociates; KW Signature – Robin Henry; Specialty Floors; Lichty Landscaping; Stillman Bank; KJK Logistics Trucking; Wills Chiropractic; Helm; Benning Group; Loves Truck Stop and Amboy Bank.