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Ogle County News

Meridian Education Foundation hosts 2026 draw-down event

Pictured: Tara Jepsen (president), Arlett Bonne (treasurer), Deana Simpson (secretary), Jacque Buchanan, Jill Huber, Brittany Frisbie, Darby Gensler, Megan Bosecker and Julie Niehaus.

Pictured: Tara Jepsen (president), Arlett Bonne (treasurer), Deana Simpson (secretary), Jacque Buchanan, Jill Huber, Brittany Frisbie, Darby Gensler, Megan Bosecker and Julie Niehaus. (Photo provided by Meridian School District)

By Shaw Local News Network

The Meridian Education Foundation hosted its 2026 draw-down fundraiser at PrairieFire on April 11, bringing together community members, local businesses and supporters for an evening of celebration, connection and giving back.

The event featured a packed house and high energy throughout the night, highlighting the strong support and pride within the Meridian community. More than $20,000 was raised during the evening, with proceeds directly benefiting Meridian students and staff through classroom grants, scholarships and enhanced educational opportunities.

“This event is a reflection of what makes our community special,” President Tara Jepsen said. “The support we receive allows us to continue investing in meaningful opportunities for our students and staff.”

A special thank you is extended to PrairieFire for their outstanding service and hospitality throughout the evening, helping to create a welcoming and enjoyable experience for all in attendance.

Sponsors were Holcomb Bank; Constellation (nuclear plant); Hodges Loizzi Eisenhammer Rodick & Kohn; P & H Electric; Lawn Care by Walter; Sisson Tree Service; Leapros; Xcel Foam & Packaging; GreenAssociates; KW Signature – Robin Henry; Specialty Floors; Lichty Landscaping; Stillman Bank; KJK Logistics Trucking; Wills Chiropractic; Helm; Benning Group; Loves Truck Stop and Amboy Bank.

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Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois