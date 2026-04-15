Wheaton ordinance features new rules for e-bikes, scooters

As electric bikes, scooters and other similar devices have become more popular in Wheaton, the city has enacted some common-sense measures to protect the safety of cyclists, riders, pedestrians and drivers, while setting some minimum requirements for vehicles capable of higher speeds.

While the Illinois Vehicle Code sets some rules for certain electric bikes and electric scooters, a new ordinance focuses on higher-speed electric vehicles not yet regulated by the state and prohibits behavior that meets the city’s recklessness standard for all riders.

At its April 6 meeting, the Wheaton City Council approved an ordinance that requires riders to Keep it Safe, Keep it Legal.

Keep it Safe

Reckless operation of any type of bicycle, scooter or motorized device is not allowed. This new standard generally means riding in a way that puts the driver and others at risk, such as using excessive speed or not following the rules of the road. All bicyclists and riders must follow the rules of the road, including stopping at stop signs, yielding for pedestrians in crosswalks and riding in the same direction as traffic.

Keep it Legal

Riders of out-of-class electric vehicles, which are vehicles similar to dirt bikes/motorbikes capable of higher speeds and with more powerful engines than lower-speed electric bicycles (generally greater than 750 watts and capable of more than 28 mph), must be at least 16 years old and have a valid driver’s license. Out-of-class electric vehicles are only allowed on roads, not on sidewalks.

Violators of this ordinance may be subject to fines or other penalties, and parents may be held accountable for the conduct of minors under their care.

“Our number one priority here is to keep everyone in our community safe – from kids on electric scooters to pedestrians on sidewalks to drivers of motor vehicles, and everyone in between,” said Wheaton Police Chief Princeton Youker. “There are a lot of new types of electric bikes and devices out in our community and some confusion about who can ride them and where. We’re here as a partner with the community to help educate riders on where it’s safe and legal to ride so we can prevent dangerous behavior, which can have tragic consequences.”

The city encourages parents and guardians to become familiar with the new ordinance and help share this information with children to ensure they are riding safely and in the appropriate places.

The Wheaton Police Department will dedicate additional patrols to help educate cyclists, riders and others of the new ordinance, especially in the downtown.

As a reminder, the city requires cyclists to “walk your wheels” on downtown sidewalks. Except for the portion of the Illinois Prairie Path that runs through the downtown, cyclists may not ride bicycles, skateboards, scooters or other similar devices on downtown sidewalks.