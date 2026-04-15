Employment agreement for Rochelle’s new city manager approved

The Rochelle City Council on Monday unanimously approved an employment agreement with Zeke Jackson, Rochelle’s next city manager.

Jackson will replace Jeff Fiegenschuh, who resigned in December to take a city administrator position in Washington, Illinois after eight years as Rochelle’s city manager. City Engineer Sam Teseau has been serving as interim city manager since Fiegenschuh’s departure.

In December, the council voted unanimously to engage Arndt Municipal Support to conduct a search for Rochelle’s next city manager at a cost not to exceed $22,250. Arndt received 40 applications and conducted preliminary interviews, background and reference checks, social media reviews and work history evaluations to identify the most qualified candidates for council consideration. With input from staff and community, the council selected Jackson.

“Welcome aboard and to the team,” Mayor John Bearrows said to Jackson. “It’s a great team and we can be very proud of that.”

Jackson’s employment contract became effective April 13 and will expire May 1, 2029. He will be eligible for executive-level benefits and will receive an annual salary of $190,000.

Most recently, Jackson has served the communities of Sister Bay, Wisconsin and Waterford, Wisconsin. He holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from East Carolina University, a master’s degree in public administration from Wayland Baptist University and is a credentialed ICMA city manager.

“The staff has done a fantastic job of showing me around the community and I’m absolutely thrilled to be a part of it,” Jackson said. “Thanks to everyone who has been involved in the process.”

Jackson is expected to begin his new role June 8. Tesreau will remain interim city manager until Jackson’s first day on the job in June.

Pickleball OSLAD grant agreement

The council unanimously approved a resolution authorizing execution of a state Open Space Land Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) grant agreement for a pickleball court project at the former tennis courts at Fairways Golf Course.

The city was awarded the $237,000 grant earlier this year. It will cover half of the anticipated project cost. The city and the Flagg-Rochelle Community Park District, which jointly own the golf course, will each pay $118,500 for the remaining half of the project, which will see six regulation pickleball courts.

The project will also see reconfiguration of the driveway to the golf course’s parking lot, which will be widened by 10 feet and moved south. There will also be more parking spaces added, relocation of Fairways signage to the north and south ends of the property, Luna’s sign remaining in its current location with the possible incorporation of a smaller Fairways sign, and construction of a shade structure.

The project is planned to go out for bids in late May or early June of this year, with construction anticipated to start in late summer or early fall of this year.

“This is a classic example of trying to listen to our residents and what they want and proceeding,” Bearrows said. “This will be a great compliment to the golf course and restaurant. The whole family can be a part of something there. I’m excited to see it get started.”

Funding for airport, tech center improvements

The council unanimously approved the use of an inter-fund loan from its solid waste fund to finance upcoming projects including a new hangar at the Rochelle Municipal Airport and electric improvements at the Rochelle Technology Center.

The council previously planned to issue general obligation bonds for the projects, which are estimated to total $3.3 million. The new eight-unit T-hangar and associated site improvements are estimated to cost $2 million, of which $1.2 million is expected to be reimbursed through federal and state funding. The tech center improvements are currently estimated to cost $1.3 million.

Interest rates have increased and have remained elevated as the bond process has gone on, which would have likely resulted in higher borrowing costs than previously anticipated. City Finance Director Matt Hoffman said utilizing an inter-fund loan for $3.3 million with a nominal interest rate of 1.5% and a five-year repayment period would be a better course of action than a bond issuance. The change in course is expected to save the city approximately $825,000 in interest.

“This is what the solid waste funds are for, is capital improvements,” Bearrows said. “We’re able to borrow from ourselves with a payment plan that’s much more palatable. I think it makes perfect sense.”

Power purchase agreement

The council unanimously approved a resolution authorizing the city manager to execute an amended power purchase agreement with NextEra Energy Marketing through the end of 2034.

The agreement was originally executed in October 2017 and provides a portion of the city’s long-term wholesale power supply. Prior to the amendment, the agreement was set to expire in 2029. Rochelle Municipal Utilities Superintendent of Electric Operations Blake Toliver said power costs in the market have risen since the agreement’s last amendment in 2018.

Rochelle Municipal Utilities Superintendent of Electric Operations Blake Toliver speaks at the Monday, April 13 meeting of the Rochelle city council. (Jeff Helfrich)

“We’re going to take what the costs going forward are and blend them into our cost now so the ramp up in rates is not significant,” Toliver said. “Right now we’re paying 2.8 cents per kilowatt hour and by the end of the contract we’ll be paying between 4.3 and 4.4 cents per kilowatt hour. This will have no negative impact on our customers. This is one more way to keep our rates stable going all the way out to 2034.”

Colwill recognized for service

Bearrows presented a plaque to Pal Colwill upon his resignation from the city’s planning & zoning commission after serving since 2009. Colwill was also on the City Council from 2002-2010.

Rochelle Mayor John Bearrows (right) presents a plaque to longtime city planning & zoning commission member Pal Colwill at the Monday, April 13 meeting of the Rochelle city council. (Jeff Helfrich)

“Pal’s devotion to our city, his integrity and his willingness to serve year after year has made a lasting impact,” Bearrows said.

Proclamations

Bearrows read two proclamations during the meeting. The first was in honor of Linemen Appreciation Day on April 18. The proclamation was accepted by RMU Electric Linemen Jason Burdin and Sean Kessler.

Rochelle Mayor John Bearrows (left) presents a proclamation to Rochelle Municipal Utilities Linemen Jason Burdin and Sean Kessler at the Monday, April 13 meeting of the Rochelle city council. (Jeff Helfrich)

The second proclamation was in honor of Municipal Clerks Week from May 3-9. That proclamation was accepted by City Clerk Rose Hueramo and deputy clerks Brittany Olszewski, Rocio Belmonte and Jenny Thompson.