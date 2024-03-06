Nguyen: I won’t give up on idea that everyone is entitled to their opinions, not their facts

This is a dangerous age where many of us feel entitled not only to our opinions but also to our facts.

We tend to create our own facts by seeking confirmation biases and consuming pundits’ opinions as news, mainly because they align with our views and perceptions. In this era of technological advancement, particularly in communication, we have become increasingly siloed in our thinking, ignoring diverse perspectives that could lead to pragmatic solutions for complex issues.

To combat this, I suggest that you turn off your TV and put away your smart devices. Instead, read the local newspapers, listen to the local radio stations, attend multiple candidates’ Meet and Greet gatherings, or watch a few recorded candidates’ forums.

Even better, observe candidates’ daily actions and inactions in the community when they are not obviously campaigning. Talk to the hopeful candidates in their current positions and find out for yourself: Do they want to be somebody, or do they want to do something?

Beware of tactics borrowed from showbiz, such as catchy slogans, dramatic events and viral posts used to capture attention and sway public opinion. With the rise of social media, politics has become intertwined with entertainment. Savvy candidates have increasingly adopted the elements of celebrity culture, where title, image, charisma and media presence often overshadow substance and illuminate implicit biases.

If you believe a man is more qualified than a woman to hold political office, pause and check your implicit bias. Why do you feel this way? Would you feel the same way if she were a man? The shift towards spectacle in politics can obscure real issues and make it difficult for voters to discern the best candidates based on their qualifications, character and vision.

The entertainment aspect of politics can exacerbate polarization and extremism. Candidates may prioritize attention-grabbing rhetoric over nuanced policy positions, leading to races of extremists, where moderate and rational voices are marginalized in favor of those who generate the most controversy and media buzz.

Remind yourself to practice mindful voting. Do not allow political ads to boil your blood and instruct you to vote emotionally for or against a candidate. Practical politics should be boring and sleepy – no blood boiling is necessary.

Elections are about choices, and primary elections are about who will best represent the values and commitments of your political party. Primary elections are also where we can shape the party’s priorities and policies. When we participate in the primary election, we will influence the direction of our political party and ultimately achieve a healthier democracy for all.

I am thrilled that Gov. JB Pritzker of Illinois has made the general election a state holiday, celebrating the freedom to participate in shaping public policies and directions. Unfortunately, the primary election is not a state holiday, so make plans to vote early, vote by mail, or vote on election day on March 19.

And I will see you at the poll on March 19, 2024.

Linh Nguyen, Ph.D. (She/Her)

Linh Nguyen is a former President of the League of Women Voters of DeKalb County. She has also served as a Vice President of Governance of the League of Women Voters of Illinois. Currently, Linh is a Director on the DeKalb County Community Garden Board of Directors and a Trustee of the ASFCME Local 1890. Being a first-generation immigrant, a woman, a person of color, and a working mom, Linh Nguyen’s diverse background has given her unique perspectives on election and democracy.