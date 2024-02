Girls basketball

Genoa-Kingston 51, Winnebago 48: At Genoa, Ally Poegel led all scorers with 17 points to lead the hosts to a Big Northern Conference victory.

Presley Meyer tallied 16 points, including four 3-point field goals and Regan Creadon chipped in with 10.

Geneva 46, Sycamore 42: Lexi Carlsen had 12 points, six assists, five rebounds, one steal and two blocks but the Spartans fell in nonconference action.

Quinn Carrier had 12 points and Sophia Klacik added 11.