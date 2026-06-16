Morris Cruise Night packs Downtown Morris on Saturday

Shawn Erickson shows off his car at Morris Cruise Night on Saturday, June 13, 2026. (Photos provided by Lucas Skye)

There were 447 vehicle entries and many, many more people on Liberty Street in Morris on Saturday as Morris Cruise Night returned for the summer.

Thousands packed into the city’s downtown to view the classic and show cars, all while benefiting Project Fire Buddies.

The winning entries on Saturday were a 2016 Ford Shelby GT-350 chosen by Project Fire Buddise, and a 1971 Chevelle chosen by Kati from QRock 100.7.

Project Fire Buddies is an organization that partners with fire departments to offer support for critically ill children and their families. The Morris Fire Protection District has a chapter of Project Fire Buddies. It raised $3,177 with a 50/50 raffle.

The next Morris Cruise Night is Saturday, July 11, and the beneficiary will be Pink Heals of Joliet.