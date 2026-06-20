Stillman Valley High School’s Jones awarded Cypress Creek Energy scholarship

Cypress Creek Energy recently announced that Evan Jones of Stillman Valley High School has been selected to receive a 2026 Energizing Tomorrow’s Leaders Scholarship award, recognizing his academic achievement, leadership potential and commitment to shaping the future of their community.

Each student received a one-time $2,500 scholarship to support tuition, housing, books and other educational expenses associated with their post-secondary education. As part of the application process, the students were asked to submit a short video responding to the question, “How does renewable energy affect your future?”

“The future of our industry, our communities, and our country will be shaped by young people like these students,” Kevin Smith, CEO of Cypress Creek Energy, said. “One of the most rewarding parts of this program is seeing the talent, ambition, and creativity that exists in the communities where we operate. We’re proud to support these students as they take the next step in their education and look forward to seeing the impact they’ll make in the years ahead.”