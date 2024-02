Boys basketball

Indian Creek 70, DePue 31: Jeffrey Probst reached 1,000 career points with 16 Thursday to lead the Timberwolves to a Little Ten Conference Tournament victory.

Payton Hueber had 10 points, Parker Murry chipped in with eight, and Everett Willis and Logan Schrader combined to add 14.

IC will play at 5 p.m. Friday at Somonauk.

Girls basketball

Naperville Central 57, DeKalb 49: At Naperville, the Barbs fell behind early and couldn’t come back in DuPage Valley Conference play.