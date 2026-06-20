Freeport schools’ chief strategy officer to become Sycamore’s chief academic officer

Maurice Davis was selected by the Scyamore school board to become the district's first cheif academic officer during a June 16, 2026, board of education meeting. (Photo provided by Sycamore Community School District 42)

The first chief academic officer for Sycamore schools was the chief strategy officer for Freeport School District 145.

The Sycamore school board approved a contract for Maurice Davis on June 16, which will enable him to begin working as the district’s chief academic officer on July 1, documents show.

“I am truly humbled to have an opportunity to be a part of this learning community,” Davis said. “I’m excited to get into classrooms and share in the experience of working with both our staff and students.”

In a news release announcing Davis’ hire, Sycamore Superintendent Kristen Campbell said she thinks he “brings extensive, dedicated educational leadership experience, strategic planning acumen, and a deep focus on organizational learning to District 427.”

In his new role, Davis will be expected to provide leadership to guide the district’s curriculum, instruction, assessment, professional learning and student achievement programs, according to the news release.

Documents show that the school district was considering a salary of $157,000 for the chief academic officer position. The district has not yet made a signed copy of the contract public.

His job was first considered as part of a proposed restructuring of the district’s administrative staff by Campbell during a special May 12 school board meeting.

“By adding Dr. Davis to our executive cabinet, District 427 strengthens its ability to deliver a future-ready, student-centered PreK-12 academic vision while ensuring public transparency and structural stability,” Campbell said.

Davis earned a Doctor of Education in educational leadership and administration from Northern Illinois University in 2024, according to the news release. He also holds a Master of Education in superintendency and educational system administration and a Bachelor of Arts in history from Northern Illinois University, as well as a Master’s degree in educational leadership and administration from Grand Canyon University.

He has worked as the chief strategy officer and the assistant director of interventions and inclusion for Freeport schools, and previously served as the executive director of schools for Rockford Public School District 205.