Taco Dále Cantina to open in former HopScotch & Vine space in Plainfield

Taco Dále Cantina will open in the space that formerly housed HopScotch & Vine in downtown Plainfield. In May, the owners of HopScotch & Vine restaurant announced the restaurant would not reopen after being damaged by fire in January. (Eric Schelkopf)

Taco Dále Cantina will open in the space that formerly housed HopScotch & Vine in downtown Plainfield.

“Coming Soon! Taco Dále Cantina” states a sign in the window. In May, the owners of HopScotch & Vine restaurant announced the restaurant would not reopen after being damaged by fire in January.

No one was injured in the January fire and all occupants of the restaurant at 24047 W. Lockport St. and neighboring businesses were safely evacuated.

The owners blamed a fryer for starting the fire, which caused an estimated $100,000 in smoke and water damage to the restaurant along with nearby businesses.

White Satin Bridal, which was located in the same building as HopScotch & Vine, was also damaged in the fire. It also recently announced that it would not reopen.

Taco Dále Cantina last year opened in the space that had previously housed Tap House Grill in downtown Oswego.

The restaurant chain also has locations in Bolingbrook, Romeoville, Aurora, Batavia, Lisle and St. Charles. The restaurant started the cantina concept with its Oswego location.

“They are proposing what they describe as a higher end concept called Taco Dále Cantina where they would focus on not only superior food service, but also higher end food and beverages, a full service bar and also just a nice ambiance in the restaurant,” Oswego Economic Development Director Kevin Leighty had previously said in talking about the plans.