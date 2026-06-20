United Way of Whiteside County to offer free books, family fun at Dolly’s Book Bash on June 25

United Way of Whiteside County will present Dolly’s Book Bash on Thursday, June 25, at the Rock Falls Public Library. (Shaw Local File Photo)

United Way of Whiteside County will present Dolly’s Book Bash on Thursday, June 25, at the Rock Falls Public Library.

This third annual celebration will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and will honor Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and the transformative power of reading.

Families throughout Whiteside County are invited to this free community event designed to spark children’s imagination and strengthen reading and family time. The event will feature special programming for young children.

The event will include engaging story time sessions, hands-on arts and crafts, informational booths, refreshments, giveaways and surprises, and resources for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

“This is one of my favorite events of the year because you can see the excitement on the kids’ faces,” said Keri Olson, CEO of United Way of Whiteside County. “Dolly’s Book Bash reminds us how powerful it can be when reading is an adventure that kids want to be part of.”

The event spotlights Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, an innovative program that delivers free, carefully selected books directly to children’s homes each month from birth through age 5. The program removes barriers to accessing books and has demonstrated measurable improvements in kindergarten readiness, according to a news release.

Attendance is free, and no advance registration is necessary. Families are welcome to arrive and participate at any time during the event.

For additional details about Dolly’s Book Bash or to learn more about getting Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library books for your family, visit uwwhiteside.org or call United Way of Whiteside County at 815-625-7973.