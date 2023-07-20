5 things to do in the Illinois Valley: Vendor markets, shows among the activities this weekend

1. Third Friday Artisan Market: The artisan market will take place 6 to 9 p.m. Friday on the 200 block of West Madison Street in Ottawa. It will feature local artisans, food vendors, live music and family-friendly activities, among other items. The block will be closed to all vehicle traffic, allowing visitors to walk on the street. Additionally, British contemporary artist Stuart Semple will lead a spontaneous art happening, in which visitors will be able to participate, at Open Space Gallery, 223 W. Madison St.

2. GROW Spring Valley’s Friday Night Market and Lions Club anniversary party: A block of St. Paul Street will be closed 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the downtown Mini Park. Artisan sellers will be there featuring fresh flowers, locally grown produce, artwork, handmade jewelry, jams, breads and other products. Nicodemus, a classic rock and 1990s rock band, will perform from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Mini Park. GROW Spring Valley raffle tickets will be available. Marichuy’s Taqueria, Lucero’s Taco Truck, Philly Factory and Tony’s Butt Shack will be selling food. Additionally, the Lions Club will host its 85th anniversary party 4 to 6 p.m. Friday in the Lions Club shelter at Kirby Park, West Devlin Street. The party is free and open to the public. It features games and bounce houses. Food will be provided. Vision and hearing tests are available for adults and children ages 10 and older.

3. Back-to-school fair: A back-to-school fair will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Oakland Commons, 701 S. Sterling St., Streator. The fair will feature free school supplies, lunch and activities for the entire family. Students must be present to receive free school supplies.

4. “Seussical the Musical”: The Putnam County Community Theatre will present the musical at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday at Putnam County High School, 402 E. Silverspoon Ave., Granville. “Seussical” is based on the works of Dr. Seuss. Tickets for the production are $15 and are available by calling 815-324-2919 or by sending a message to hulstromn@pcschools535.org. Seating is assigned and tickets will be available at the door. Pre-ordered tickets will be available at will call. Doors open 30 minutes before the show.

5. The Underdogs of Comedy Show: The 122 Club, 122 N. Park St., Streator is hosting comedians Ronnie Ray, Xavier Lamont and Katie Meiners at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets and table reservations are available at https://ticketstripe.com/events/1034029. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Doors open at 6 p.m.

