Putnam County Community Theatre to present ‘Seussical’ July 14, 15, 21, 22 and 23

The Putnam County Community Theatre, with special arrangement from Music Theatre International, will present “Seussical” at 7 p.m. on July 14, 15, 21, 22 and at 2 p.m. on July 23 at Putnam County High School, 402 E. Silverspoon Ave. in Granville.

Music for the performance is by Stephen Flaherty, lyrics are by Lynn Ahrens, book is by Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty and the production is co-conceived by Ahrens, Flaherty and Eric Idle. “Seussical” is based on the works of Dr. Seuss.

In the show, the Cat in the Hat tells the story of Horton, an elephant who discovers a speck of dust that contains the Whos, including Jojo.

Horton faces a double challenge; not only must he protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, but he must also guard an abandoned egg, left in his care by the Mayzie La Bird.

Although Horton faces ridicule, danger, kidnapping and a trial, Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community emerge triumphant.

Tickets for the production are $15 and are available by calling 815-324-2919 or by sending a message to hulstromn@pcschools535.org.

Seating is assigned and tickets will be available at the door. Pre-ordered tickets will be available at will call. Doors open 30 minutes before the show.