Girls track & field notebook: Morgan Foes is first Princeton girl to medal in both throws

Princeton’s Morgan Foes loads up to throw the shot in the 2A Shot Put Saturday, May 18, 2024 at the IHSA girls state track meet in Charleston. (Alex T. Paschal)

CHARLESTON - Princeton senior Morgan Foes made school history while sophomores Lily Bosnich of St. Bede and Camryn Driscoll of Princeton showed continued promise for future success.

Foes doubled up in the throws in her last trip to the IHSA State finals, placing fourth in the 2A shot put with a throw of 38 feet, 3.5 inches and seventh in the discus with a throw of 116-6 at Eastern Illinois University on Saturday.

She is the first PHS girl to medal in both throws with her fourth-place showing in the shot the best finish ever. Colbi Schertz, the only other medalist in shot, placed seventh in 2015 and eighth in 2014.

“It definitely feels really special to have this opportunity and I’m very blessed with the people I am surrounded with in the throws. My coaches always push me harder and help me out, giving me the confidence to move forward,” Foes said. “I think my medals are a symbol of all of the work that went into this season from everyone involved. You always want farther distances, especially at a place like state, but I am proud of how I performed. I’ve showed great improvement from last year, mechanically, and I couldn’t be prouder of how I did.

“I hope I made PHS proud with my performance.”

Foes, who will throw for Illinois State University next year, improved 13 spots in the shot put, having placed 17th a year ago. The discus (fifth last year) was a little more challenging as she fell out of the medal hunt after the first round of the finals.

“Discus was a little rough coming out of prelims, but I moved on and focused on relaxing,” she said.

Newark’s Kiara Wesseh clears the last hurdle as Fulton’s Emery Wherry (left) and St. Bede’s Lily Bosnich chase her down in the 1A 100 Hurdles Saturday, May 18, 2024 at the IHSA girls state track meet in Charleston. (Alex T. Paschal)

Bosnich won a pair of medals in 1A hurdles, finishing second in the 300s with a PR of 45.25 and seventh in the 100s at 16.90.

This follows a highly successful freshman season in which Bosnich medaled in four events, including both hurdles as well as the 4 x 100 and 4 x 200 relays.

“I did not think I was going to make it for the 100 hurdles,” she said. “So that’s what I focused on the entire season. Which is also why I’m so upset (by the finish). But I’m just glad that I made it here.”

Lily Bosnich

Driscoll made state for the second straight year in the 400, claiming her first medal by placing ninth with a time of 59.55. She finished 16th last year.

It was the best 400 finish for a PHS since Hannah Pinter placed third in Class A in 1994.

“It was a great weekend. Morgan did really well and medaled in both shot and disc and I was able to make finals in the 400,” Driscoll said. “I am very thankful for the opportunity I had to be in such a cool track environment and for the great weather that allowed everyone to perform well.”

Princeton's Morgan Foes (left) and Camryn Driscoll, aka "Thunder and Lightning," brought home three state medals in Class 2A. Foes was fourth in the shot put and seveth in the discus while Driscoll placed ninth in the 400 meters. (Photo provided)

A Perfect Storm

Two Bureau Valley relays also took to the medal stand with the Storm’s Connie Gibson, Taylor Neuhalfen, Kate Salisbury and McKinley Canady placing seventh in the 4x100 (50.64) and ninth in the 4x200 (1:49.57).

It proved to be the Perfect Storm for Bureau Valley with Neuhalfen overcoming a knee injury that kept her out of action last year and Canady joining the track team this spring from softball.

Bureau Valley landed two state medals in Class 1A relays on the legs of McKinley Canady (left), Kate Salisbury, Taylor Neuhalfen and Connie Gibson. (Photo provided)

“It meant so much to us,” Salisbury said. “Connie and I are extremely grateful that Taylor’s knee healed for this season and Kinley joined the track team. They were a huge help this year. Since the first time we ran together this season, we knew that going to state was very possible for us. Every meet we continued to PR and we were soon running state times.

“To medal at state felt unreal, especially in both relays. It was something that us four wanted to do all season and we knew we could if we kept working hard.”

Salisbury and Gibson will reunite at St. Ambrose University where Salisbury will play volleyball and Gibson will run track along with classmate Lynzie Cady.

Keeping up with the Jones

Amboy senior Elly Jones placed fourth in the 1A 100 hurdles with a time of 15.92 in her final run at state.

“She had a great last run. It was her second best time ever,” Amboy coach Michael Robinson said. “You could tell she was super nervous going into it, but she did fantastic.”

It was the sixth medal for Jones, who ended up totaling 18 points at state over the course of her career.