Bureau Valley seniors named 2024 Edith I. Boyd Scholarship winner

Bureau Valley senior Kate Salisbury was named the 2024 Edith I. Boyd Scholarship winner.

Boyd was a former teacher who lived in the old Western School District. The scholarships have been offered to students for more than 30 years to help further students’ education at the post secondary level. The Edith I. Boyd scholarships was open to graduating seniors who resided in the former Western School District for all four years of high school. The criteria was to submit an essay entitled “Why I am deserving of the Edith I. Boyd Scholarship.” The student’s name may not appear on or in the essay. Judging for the essays will be done anonymously by another school district with the student’s scores tabulated and ranked by the total points on both the essay and teacher evaluations.

Students also submitted three teacher evaluations and college plans.

Interest earned from the invested Edith I. Boyd estate was used for the scholarship. A local committee composed of four community members, one faculty member and an administrator determined the amount to be expended and allocated.