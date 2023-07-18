Third Friday in Ottawa returns to Madison Street

Madison Street in Ottawa is ready to come to life again.

Third Friday Artisan Market is returning Friday, July 21, to the 200 block of West Madison Street for its second of three events planned over the summer.

The event from 6 to 9 p.m. will feature local artisans, food vendors, live music and family-friendly activities, among other items. The block will be closed to all vehicle traffic, allowing visitors to walk on the street.

More than 30 vendors are lined up to participate Friday. They include Grateful Clay, Tricera Designs, Girl Dad Soap, Barns Cut Flower Farm, The Creative Jenn, Emily Maze, Midwest Candle Co., Joce Handmade, Goetz Creative, Photography by Hailey Williams, Clara Brubaker Illustration, Toil & Thyme, Kristina Fisher, Christine Mateu, Simply Play, Peter Mayszak, Crafty Bee, Sweet Escape Cookies, Closet of Mali Rachel, AMW Perspective, Jeremiah Joe Coffee, Starved Rock Candle Melts, Quirky Squirrel, Broke Glass Chick, Jacqueline Joann, Howlin Moon Bakery, Face Painting with Kaylin, Anna Gruenwald, In & Out Blowouts, Nonnas Woodshop, Ottawa Community Thrift, Alice Matthews and Food From Saffron.