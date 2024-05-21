Princeton native serves in Guam for U.S. Navy

Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyle Metropoulos, a native of Princeton, is serving in the U.S. Navy at Commander, Joint Region Marianas on the island of Guam. (Photo provided by Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Bryan Niegel)

Metropoulos graduated, however, from Belvidere High School in 2006.

”My father instilled in me from a young age that a man is only as good as his word,” Metropoulos said. “In the Navy, trust is a big deal and being dedicated to your work makes you stand out and can help you go a long way.”

Metropoulos joined the Navy eight years ago. Today, Metropoulos serves as a legalman.

”I joined the Navy to gain life experiences that were different from those back at home,” Metropoulos said. “I also wanted to travel the world and see what it had to offer.”

According to officials at the U.S. Navy’s Pacific Fleet headquarters in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, the ships, submarines, aircraft and Navy personnel forward-deployed to Guam are part of the world’s largest fleet command and serve in a region critical to U.S. national security. The U.S. Pacific Fleet encompasses 100 million square miles, nearly half the Earth’s surface, from Antarctica to the Arctic Circle and from the West Coast of the United States into the Indian Ocean. All told, there are more than 200 ships and submarines, nearly 1,200 aircraft, and more than 130,000 uniformed and civilian personnel serving in the Pacific.

With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to recruiting and retaining talented people from across the rich fabric of America.

Metropoulos serves a Navy that operates far forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation’s prosperity and security.

”We will earn and reinforce the trust and confidence of the American people every day,” said Adm. Lisa Franchetti, chief of naval operations. “Together we will deliver the Navy the nation needs.”

Metropoulos has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

”I am most proud to say that I have been a part of four different communities and have been able to travel and meet fellow sailors all over the world,” Metropoulos said. “You never know who you are going to meet, what you are going to see or what you are going to learn here in the Navy.”

Metropoulos can take pride in serving America through military service.

”Serving in the Navy means sacrificing my time for the betterment of my fellow Americans,” Metropoulos said. “I believe and hope that in everything I do and every day I go to work, I make other’s lives that much easier and better.”

Metropoulos is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

”I would like to thank my wife, Dana, for always being there for me,” said Metropoulos. “I would also like to thank my father and family back home for raising me to be the man and sailor I am today.”

Metropoulos offered some words of advice for those who may be seeking a career in the Navy.

”The military can give someone a life,” Metropoulos said. “The Navy can give you everything you need, shelter, food, medical care and a paycheck while asking for very little in return. It’s the most rewarding career I can imagine.”