The Spring Valley Lions Club will host an 85th anniversary party from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 21, in the Lions Club shelter at Kirby Park, West Devlin Street.

The party is free and open to the public.

The party features games and bounce houses. Food will be provided. Vision and hearing tests are available for adults and children ages 10 and older.

Donations for the Santa’s Elves of Illinois Valley will be accepted during the event.