Spring Valley council hears fiberoptic internet proposal

Shayne Winters (standing, right) of Geneseo Communications makes a pitch Monday, May 20, 2024, to the Spring Valley City Council. (Charlie Ellerbrock)

As part of its ongoing effort to increase and improve Internet access throughout the community, the Spring Valley City Council on Monday heard a presentation from Geneseo Communications.

Geneseo President and CEO Mike McClain, Chief Operating Officer Shayne Winters and Marketing Vice President Kay Croegaert made the powerpoint presentation, which focused on what Geneseo believes is an advantage – that it uses a fast fiberoptic system rather than copper cables. Its company installs fiber optics underground so that it is impervious to severe weather that might knock out other systems.

McClain said homes could access up to 2.5 gigabyte “symmetrical” upload and download speeds, though they could also secure the 10 gigabyte speeds that would be installed at schools and large businesses.

He added that if approved, the project would be divided into two 12-month portions.

The city, which is currently served by Comcast, in February heard a presentation from Surf Internet.

“They did an excellent job, describing their system and how its symmetrical. It’s something that we’ll be interested in,” Mayor Melanie Thompson said. “We’re going to compare and contrast both companies. Probably in the next couple of months, we’ll make a decision.”

The council also upheld a recommendation from the Board of Zoning appeals that a variance in the setback requirements by Jake Kelley for his property at 1015 W. Fourth St. be denied.

In other action, the council:

Approved a resolution authorizing $300,000 of Motor Fuel Tax funds for general road maintenance, as required by the Illinois Highway Code.

Approved a resolution authorizing $122,098 of Rebuild Illinois bond funds for improvements, as required by the Illinois Highway Code.

Approved the American Legion Post 938′s request for a tag day to be held at U.S. Route 6 and Route 89 on Saturday, May 25.

Approved the Spring Valley Historical Association’s request to block off the 100 and 200 blocks of W. Saint Paul St. for a car show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 9.

Approved a donation of $100 to Illinois Valley Center for Independent Living.