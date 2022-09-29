September 28, 2022
Shaw Local
Bears BetsBetting NewsFootballCollege BettingBears News

Tyreek Hill receiving yards prop, touchdown prop for Thursday Night Football vs. Cincinnati

By Shaw Local News Network
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) catch a pass during warmups before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, FL. The Dolphins defeat the Bills 21-19. (Peter Joneleit via AP)

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) catch a pass during warmups before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, FL. The Dolphins defeat the Bills 21-19. (Peter Joneleit via AP) (Peter Joneleit /AP)

Player props for Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill on Thursday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Dolphins play the Bengals on Amazon Prime at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

Tyreek Hill player props

PropOverUnderOdds
Receiving Yards70.5 (-119)70.5 (-115)
Longest reception25.5 (-115)25.5 (-119)
First TD scorer+650
Anytime touchdown+135
Player to score 2 or more touchdowns+800
Player to score 3 or more touchdowns+4000
Last touchdown scorer+625

Twice this season, Hill has gone over the receiving total set for him for Thursday. He also scored three touchdowns in Week 2 against Baltimore.

Hill’s longest reception has gone over the total set for him for Thursday in two out of three games this year.

News and notes:

Hill spent part of the week re-establishing a rivalry with Bengals defensive back Eli Apple.

Thursday Night Football odds preview: Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals trends and prediction

Cincinnati Bengals props vs. Miami Dolphins: Bet this outcome of first drive trend on Thursday night

Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537)

Sports BettingGamblingMiami Dolphins