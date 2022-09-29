Tyreek Hill receiving yards prop, touchdown prop for Thursday Night Football vs. Cincinnati

Player props for Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill on Thursday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Dolphins play the Bengals on Amazon Prime at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

Tyreek Hill player props

Prop Over Under Odds Receiving Yards 70.5 (-119) 70.5 (-115) Longest reception 25.5 (-115) 25.5 (-119) First TD scorer +650 Anytime touchdown +135 Player to score 2 or more touchdowns +800 Player to score 3 or more touchdowns +4000 Last touchdown scorer +625

Twice this season, Hill has gone over the receiving total set for him for Thursday. He also scored three touchdowns in Week 2 against Baltimore.

Hill’s longest reception has gone over the total set for him for Thursday in two out of three games this year.

News and notes:

Hill spent part of the week re-establishing a rivalry with Bengals defensive back Eli Apple.

Once Tyreek Hill was informed the Dolphins are playing the Bengals Thursday, he immediately started talking trash to Eli Apple #Bengals #Dolphins



"I owe you, boy" pic.twitter.com/FYkTa7c9k8 — Yianni Kourakis (@WPBF_Yianni) September 26, 2022

