Riverside Healthcare hosts free Baby & Beyond Fair on May 2 for expectant and new parents

Riverside Healthcare will host its annual Baby & Beyond Fair from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 2, at the Riverside Healthcare Pavilion, 375 N. Wall St., offering free education, resources, and community connections for expectant parents and families with young children.

The event is designed to help families feel confident and supported from pregnancy through early childhood. Attendees can explore interactive presentations, tour the Family Birthing Center, meet Riverside providers, and connect with community vendors and local organizations.

“The Baby & Beyond Fair is all about helping families feel confident and supported whether they’re expecting their first child or raising young children,” said Heather Davis, Director of Women’s & Children’s Services at Riverside. “It’s a chance to connect with trusted providers, learn important skills, and discover resources right here in our community.”

The morning will feature scheduled tours of the Family Birthing Center and expert-led presentations on topics including infant CPR, postpartum depression, and understanding your child’s care team. Riverside specialists will lead the sessions, giving attendees direct access to providers.

Beyond education, the fair will include food vendors, giveaways, and family-friendly activities. Community vendors and local organizations will be on hand to share resources and answer questions.

The event is free and open to the public. Registration is encouraged and can be completed at myrhc.net/baby-beyond