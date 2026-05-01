1st installment of Ogle County property taxes due June 8

Ogle County Collector Tiffany O’Brien recently announced that property tax bills were mailed out April 29.

The first installment will be due Monday, June 8, with the second installment due Tuesday, Sept. 8. The single document will contain tax information and payment stubs for both installments. Therefore, property owners need to save this bill as no additional notice will be mailed prior to the second installment.

Payment methods include cash, check (payable to Ogle County Collector) or credit card. In-person payments can be made at the treasurer’s office or at any bank in Ogle County.

The treasurer’s office is in the old courthouse located at 105 S. Fifth St. in Oregon. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday excluding holidays. The mailing address is Ogle County Collector, Box 40, Oregon, IL 61061.

Mailed payments must be postmarked by the due date to be considered timely. Late payments will incur a fee of 1.5% per month or part of a month after the due date and must be remitted by mail or at the collector’s office.

O’Brien’s office is also offering the option of online payments. You may go to the Ogle County website at www.oglecountyil.gov and then select the treasurer’s department. Choose the Online Tax Payments link and click the Pay Now button. Fill in the information as prompted. Be sure to receive a payment confirmation for your records. Please note that this service carries a fee; review the convenience fees prior to making payment.