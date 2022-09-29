Bengals vs. Dolphins betting preview: Bet these 2 player props on Thursday night

Week 4 kicks off with an interesting Thursday Night Football matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals.

Much has been made about the Dolphins’ defense playing 90 snaps in the Miami heat just a few days ago, and then having only a few days to prepare for this contest on the road. I even suggested laying the points earlier in the week before the spread moved a full point.

But are there other ways to bet on this game? Of course. After looking at the betting odds at Caesars Sportsbook, the official odds partner of Bet Chicago Sports, here are a couple plays to consider for tonight’s primetime showdown.

Tyreek Hill | Over 5.5 receptions

Hill had his worst game with his new team last time out, recording two catches on four targets for 33 yards. But that was mostly due to the lack of offensive snaps for the entire team, as Hill was only on the field for 37 plays.

This feels like a bounce-back performance for Hill after he recorded 19 catches on 25 targets through two weeks. He caught 11 balls for 190 yards and two scores against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2. Hill projects to have favorable matchups against Mike Hilton and Chidobe Awuzie, so I’m willing to lay the juice here.

Pick: Over 5.5 receptions (-139)

Raheem Mostert | Under 10.5 rushing attempts

Doing their best San Francisco 49ers impersonation, the Dolphins like to mix and match their running backs under first-year head coach Mike McDaniel. Raheem Mostert, who came from the 49ers as well, has hit double-digit carries just once through three weeks.

Mostert finished with five attempts in Week 1, while finishing with 11 carries in Week 2. Mostert got the ball 33% of his offensive snaps last week, but turned eight attempts into just 11 yards. I’ll bet against him being too involved when the Dolphins are an underdog and could be playing from behind tonight.

Pick: Under 10.5 rushing attempts (-133)