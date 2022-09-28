Cincinnati Bengals props vs. Miami Dolphins: Bet this outcome of first drive trend on Thursday night

On a short week for the Miami Dolphins, the AFC’s lone undefeated team has to travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals to start Week 4 on Thursday Night Football.

If you’re looking to get a little bit of action on the game and sprinkle half a unit on the early part Thursday night, there’s an emerging pattern for both of these teams that has me liking one Bengals prop.

Here is how the first drive has gone for each of the three games for the Bengals:

Week 1 vs. Pittsburgh: 59-yard field goal

Week 2 at Dallas: 43-yard field goal

Week 3 at New York Jets: Touchdown

And here are the opening three drives for Miami’s defense:

Week 1 vs. New England: Interception in the end zone (gave up 53 yards in eight plays)

Week 2 at Baltimore: Turnover on downs at the 1 when Lamar Jackson fumbled (gave up 74 yards in 18 plays)

Week 3 vs. Buffalo: Touchdown (gave up 75 yards in 10 plays)

The Dolphins’ defense is averaging giving up 5.6 yards per play on opening drives to start the season, and scoring-wise you can see it could have been worse.

You can play the outcome of the first Cincinnati drive on Caesars Sportsbook. As of this writing, an offensive touchdown is +245 and a field goal attempt is +410.

As Shane Jackson detailed earlier in the week, this is a brutal spot for the Dolphins, who had to endure 90 defensive snaps in the Miami heat and now are on the road in a short week against an offense that might be finding itself getting back to form.

Thursday Night Football prop pick: Outcome of first drive - Bengals offensive touchdown +245