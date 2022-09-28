September 28, 2022
Shaw Local
Bears BetsBetting NewsFootballCollege BettingBears News

Cincinnati Bengals props vs. Miami Dolphins: Bet this outcome of first drive trend on Thursday night

A scoring outcome on the first drive for the Bengals would continue a pattern for both teams

By John Sahly
Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle La'el Collins (71) celebrates with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) after a play during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Cincinnati Bengals won 27-12. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle La'el Collins (71) celebrates with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) after a play during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Cincinnati Bengals won 27-12. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano) (Steve Luciano/AP)

On a short week for the Miami Dolphins, the AFC’s lone undefeated team has to travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals to start Week 4 on Thursday Night Football.

If you’re looking to get a little bit of action on the game and sprinkle half a unit on the early part Thursday night, there’s an emerging pattern for both of these teams that has me liking one Bengals prop.

Here is how the first drive has gone for each of the three games for the Bengals:

Week 1 vs. Pittsburgh: 59-yard field goal

Week 2 at Dallas: 43-yard field goal

Week 3 at New York Jets: Touchdown

And here are the opening three drives for Miami’s defense:

Week 1 vs. New England: Interception in the end zone (gave up 53 yards in eight plays)

Week 2 at Baltimore: Turnover on downs at the 1 when Lamar Jackson fumbled (gave up 74 yards in 18 plays)

Week 3 vs. Buffalo: Touchdown (gave up 75 yards in 10 plays)

The Dolphins’ defense is averaging giving up 5.6 yards per play on opening drives to start the season, and scoring-wise you can see it could have been worse.

You can play the outcome of the first Cincinnati drive on Caesars Sportsbook. As of this writing, an offensive touchdown is +245 and a field goal attempt is +410.

As Shane Jackson detailed earlier in the week, this is a brutal spot for the Dolphins, who had to endure 90 defensive snaps in the Miami heat and now are on the road in a short week against an offense that might be finding itself getting back to form.

Thursday Night Football prop pick: Outcome of first drive - Bengals offensive touchdown +245

Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537)

Sports BettingGambling
John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the digital editor for the Shaw Media Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as the Northwest Herald's digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.