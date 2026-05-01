Grundy Area Vocational Center honors monthly award winners

Instructors Rob Schwiesow and Nick Wickman with their award-winning Automotive Technology students on Wednesday, April 29, 2026. (Michael Urbanec)

The Grundy Area Vocational Center honored the students who received monthly awards throughout the 2025-26 school year.

Here are the Director’s Award winners throughout the school year

Agriculture: Adelai Archer, Brooklyn Bankowski, Katherine Conley, Eric Dahl, Sophia Gonzalez, Kahmela Gregiore, Jessie Henke, Olivia Serena.

Automotive Technology: Payton Barnes, Sean Bergin, Casey Janicki, Christian Kennon, Josh Kosch, Alderson Morrison V, Daemien Plemmons, Gioncarlo Sanchez.

Building Trades: Aaron Maxwell, Brock Enerson, Blake Ness, Donald Ladas, Owen Noon, Jacob Lanahan, Hunter Lindenbor, Brandon Rentauskas.

Computer Graphics & Multimedia Design: Spencer Alvarez, Alexandria Guerrero, Madilynn Babcock, Alderson Morrison V, Kylie Overbeck, Luca Byers, Amber Frederick, Hunter Poe.

Instructor Craig Mateski with his award winning Fire Science students on Wednesday, April 29, 2026. (Michael Urbanec)

Cosmetology: Isabella Byers, Emma Demarse, Fiona Gerrity, Madeline Hutchings, Payton Isaacson, Carina Lassiter, ZaNiyah Portis, Gabrielle Roddy.

Criminal Justice: Julieta Arciniega-Tamayo, Sofia Avila, Teagan Nurczyk, Alexander Null, Jack Popplewell, Jace Scalf, Aiden Swan, Emerson Wilhelm.

Culinary Arts: Amani Elateeq, Lucas Eskra, Alberto Jaimes Rodriguez, Hayley Stem-Montgomery, Ethan Terry, Zachary Terry, Adler Ullrich, Riley Walker.

Entrepreneurship: Madilynn Babcock, Luca Byers, Lilliana Garcia, Sophia Garcia, Brady Harris, Brodie Peterson, Giselle Soto, Dulce Xique.

Fire Science: Carly Bols, Adam Cook, Alecia Dettmann, Andersen Klemme, Landon Kupiec, Keagan Lorenz, Brody McManus, Barrett Pennington.

Foundations of Teaching: Jonathon Berscheid, Jeffrey Martinez, Nicolette Boelman, Brooklynn Nigro, Olivia Coyne, Emily Roche, Kaylee Maddox, Riley Tedford.

Health Occupations CNA under Jennifer Shell: Estephany Gonzalez-Guerrero, Leah Laughery, Camryn Pfeifer, Jocelyn Mendez, Madelyn Shell, Addyson Olson, Gabby Vanduyne.

Health Occupations CNA under Abigail Savoree: Delaney Coyne, Ella Mack, Karina Exstrom, Audrey Medina, Lilliana Flores, Addyson Miles, Madison Grivetti, Anastasia Papach.

Health Occupations Medical Assistant under Jennifer Shell: Marlee Nugent, Olivia Boyd, Gabriella Ortiz, Eli Chavez, Layla Granby, Manya Patel, Zeke Madding.

Welding: Connor Childress, Wyatt Koehn, Calen Close, Caden Nelson, Austin Delawder, James Norris, Christopher Hammerstein, Owen Sater.

Director Award winners receive a prize package and have their names and photographs displayed at GAVC for the school year.

The center emphasizes hands-on learning, classroom instruction, work-based experience, and leadership development to help students connect education to real-world careers.

Grundy Area Vocational Center strives to promote academic excellence and lifelong learning among its students by addressing six quality areas of learning:

• Integration of core academic skills

• Classroom instruction

• Hands-on laboratory instruction

• Work-based learning

• Personal & leadership development