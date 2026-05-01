Grundy Area Vocational Center honors monthly award winners

The Grundy Area Vocational Center honored the students who received monthly awards throughout the 2025-26 school year.
Here are the Director’s Award winners throughout the school year
Agriculture: Adelai Archer, Brooklyn Bankowski, Katherine Conley, Eric Dahl, Sophia Gonzalez, Kahmela Gregiore, Jessie Henke, Olivia Serena.
Automotive Technology: Payton Barnes, Sean Bergin, Casey Janicki, Christian Kennon, Josh Kosch, Alderson Morrison V, Daemien Plemmons, Gioncarlo Sanchez.
Building Trades: Aaron Maxwell, Brock Enerson, Blake Ness, Donald Ladas, Owen Noon, Jacob Lanahan, Hunter Lindenbor, Brandon Rentauskas.
Computer Graphics & Multimedia Design: Spencer Alvarez, Alexandria Guerrero, Madilynn Babcock, Alderson Morrison V, Kylie Overbeck, Luca Byers, Amber Frederick, Hunter Poe.
Cosmetology: Isabella Byers, Emma Demarse, Fiona Gerrity, Madeline Hutchings, Payton Isaacson, Carina Lassiter, ZaNiyah Portis, Gabrielle Roddy.
Criminal Justice: Julieta Arciniega-Tamayo, Sofia Avila, Teagan Nurczyk, Alexander Null, Jack Popplewell, Jace Scalf, Aiden Swan, Emerson Wilhelm.
Culinary Arts: Amani Elateeq, Lucas Eskra, Alberto Jaimes Rodriguez, Hayley Stem-Montgomery, Ethan Terry, Zachary Terry, Adler Ullrich, Riley Walker.
Entrepreneurship: Madilynn Babcock, Luca Byers, Lilliana Garcia, Sophia Garcia, Brady Harris, Brodie Peterson, Giselle Soto, Dulce Xique.
Fire Science: Carly Bols, Adam Cook, Alecia Dettmann, Andersen Klemme, Landon Kupiec, Keagan Lorenz, Brody McManus, Barrett Pennington.
Foundations of Teaching: Jonathon Berscheid, Jeffrey Martinez, Nicolette Boelman, Brooklynn Nigro, Olivia Coyne, Emily Roche, Kaylee Maddox, Riley Tedford.
Health Occupations CNA under Jennifer Shell: Estephany Gonzalez-Guerrero, Leah Laughery, Camryn Pfeifer, Jocelyn Mendez, Madelyn Shell, Addyson Olson, Gabby Vanduyne.
Health Occupations CNA under Abigail Savoree: Delaney Coyne, Ella Mack, Karina Exstrom, Audrey Medina, Lilliana Flores, Addyson Miles, Madison Grivetti, Anastasia Papach.
Health Occupations Medical Assistant under Jennifer Shell: Marlee Nugent, Olivia Boyd, Gabriella Ortiz, Eli Chavez, Layla Granby, Manya Patel, Zeke Madding.
Welding: Connor Childress, Wyatt Koehn, Calen Close, Caden Nelson, Austin Delawder, James Norris, Christopher Hammerstein, Owen Sater.
Director Award winners receive a prize package and have their names and photographs displayed at GAVC for the school year.
The center emphasizes hands-on learning, classroom instruction, work-based experience, and leadership development to help students connect education to real-world careers.
Grundy Area Vocational Center strives to promote academic excellence and lifelong learning among its students by addressing six quality areas of learning:
• Integration of core academic skills
• Classroom instruction
• Hands-on laboratory instruction
• Work-based learning
• Personal & leadership development