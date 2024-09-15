Chicago Bears vs. Houston Texans: Live updates from NRG Stadium in Houston

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud looks over the defense during a game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 8 in Indianapolis. The Bears take on the Texans on Sunday night. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger/AP)

HOUSTON – It’s time for the nation to see Caleb Williams in a Bears uniform. All eyes will be on the rookie No. 1 overall draft pick when the Chicago Bears take on the Houston Texans on “Sunday Night Football” from NRG Stadium in Houston.

Williams is trying to put a 93-passing-yard performance from last week’s NFL debut behind him. The Bears have a challenge ahead of them against CJ Stroud and a Texans team that reached the divisional round of the playoffs last season.

Head coach Matt Eberflus’ defense spurred the Bears to a victory over the Tennessee Titans in Week 1. Stroud and the Texans’ talented receiver group could be a tougher test this week.

Shaw Local Bears beat writer Sean Hammond will be reporting live from Houston. Follow Hammond on X at @sean_hammond, on Instagram at @bears_reporter and on Threads at @bears_reporter. Enterprise reporter Michal Dwojak will be reporting from Chicago. Follow Dwojak @mdwojak94 on X and also on Threads. Shaw Local Bears analyst Marc Silverman will provide his thoughts on X at @WaddleandSilvy.

Below is everything Bears fans need to know ahead of the game. Stay here all game long for live updates too.

Update: Odunze will play, Allen is out

Bears rookie receiver Rome Odunze is active and will dress for Sunday night’s game. Veteran Keenan Allen, on the other hand, is inactive and will not play. Both receivers were considered game-time decisions.

Additionally, the following Bears players are inactive: receiver Velus Jones Jr., offensive tackle Kiran Amegadjie, fullback Khari Blasingame, linebacker Noah Sewell and defensive end Dominque Robinson.

Rome Odunze is active and will dress for the game. #Bears inactives:



WR Velus Jones Jr.

WR Keenan Allen

OT Kiran Amegadjie

FB Khari Blasingame

LB Noah Sewell

DE Dominique Robinson — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) September 15, 2024

Latest injury news

Bears wide receivers Rome Odunze and Keenan Allen are both questionable to play in Sunday night’s game. Odunze suffered an MCL sprain in his knee during the season opener. Allen has been dealing with a heel injury for several weeks. Both players are expected to be game-time decisions.

Odunze said this week that he heard a “pop” in his knee in the Titans game. He had an MRI on Monday. All things considered, an MCL sprain is good news. The Bears are hopeful he’ll be back sooner than later.

Allen is a 32-year-old veteran who hasn’t played a full season since 2019. He missed several games last year due to injury. The heel injury popped up during training camp and was something he dealt with ahead of the opener. Allen did not practice at all this week.

Receiver DJ Moore is healthy and available. The Bears are also expecting to get contributions from second-year receive Tyler Scott.

Additionally, the Bears placed interior lineman Ryan Bates on injured reserve Saturday. Bates has shoulder and elbow injuries. Going on IR means he will miss at least four games. Bates split time with Nate Davis at right guard last week. Davis is expected to start at right guard Sunday.

What to expect from the Texans

The Texans are also 1-0 after defeating the Indianapolis Colts in their season opener. Stroud was the No. 2 overall draft pick in 2023 and the NFL’s rookie of the year last season. Bears fans are hopeful that Williams will hit the ground running as a rookie like Stroud did last season. Statistically, Stroud put together one of the best rookie seasons ever for a quarterback.

Williams believes he can clean up some things from his first game. That will be a challenge with two dangerous edge rushers on the other side. Houston’s Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson are two of the best pass rushers in the NFL. Anderson was NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2023. The Texans took him at No. 3 overall after selecting Stroud at No. 2.

Here are the top five storylines to watch ahead of this primetime matchup.

Silvy doesn’t believe Bears fans should panic after the Week 1 performance. Read his full column here.

Can Williams rebound?

All eyes will be on the quarterback. But it’s also a team effort. Bears offensive coordinator Shane Waldron knows that the offense has to perform better.

Waldron wants to make some adjustments after Week 1. Here are the top three adjustments he and his offense can make.

The numbers weren’t great for Williams in the season opener. It was only one game. Here’s a look at the stats that stood out in his debut.

What else did I miss this week?

Here’s what else was happening at Halas Hall this week:

[ 5 big takeaways from Chicago Bears’ season-opening win against the Tennessee Titans ]

[ Here’s what Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus said Monday after win over the Tennessee Titans ]

[ Chicago Bears WR Rome Odunze is ‘day-to-day’ with knee injury, per Matt Eberflus ]