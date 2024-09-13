Chicago Bears vs. Houston Texans: 5 storylines to watch in primetime Week 2 matchup

Bears wide receiver DJ Moore gets by Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry III on a run play during Sunday's season opener at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

LAKE FOREST – Caleb Williams’ debut is in the books. Now it’s time to see how the Chicago Bears adjust after an underwhelming first game for the offense.

Tough tests keep coming, though. Next up, the Bears take on the Houston Texans on the road in a “Sunday Night Football” matchup. Williams will play in his first prime-time window and his first road game. The entire NFL will be watching as Williams takes on Texans quarterback CJ Stroud.

The Bears and the Texans kick off at 7:20 p.m. Sunday. The game will be broadcast on NBC and streamed on Peacock. Here are the top storylines to watch in Week 2.

1. Caleb Williams vs. CJ Stroud

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams throws a pass avoiding the pressure of Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day during Sunday's game at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

This matchup will feature the quarterback the Bears selected with the No. 1 overall pick in 2024 vs. the quarterback they could’ve selected with the No. 1 pick in 2023. Stroud was there for the taking. The Bears held the top pick, thanks to a three-win 2022 season. They, instead, moved forward with Justin Fields at quarterback in 2023 and traded the No. 1 pick to Carolina.

The NBC broadcast team certainly will spend some time talking about how both quarterbacks arrived at this point.

These are two of the most exciting young quarterbacks in the NFL. Houston drafted Stroud with the No. 2 pick last year. While Stroud was a highly touted prospect, nobody foresaw him throwing for 4,108 yards and 23 touchdowns as a rookie.

Bears fans have spent all offseason hoping Williams would have a similarly successful rookie season. With only 93 passing yards in his debut, it’s off to a not-so-great start.

2. Adjustments on the offensive line

The interior of the Bears’ offensive line struggled in the opener against Titans defensive tackles Jeffery Simmons and T’Vondre Sweat. It doesn’t get any easier this week. The Bears take on a Texans defense that has some dudes on the edge.

Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter are two of the best pass rushers in the NFL. They will present a different challenge from the Titans.

With Houston, there likely will be more pressure on Bears tackles Braxton Jones and Darnell Wright to perform well.

“Obviously, there’s going to be a slight adjustment toward how you attack running the ball, how you attack the passing game,” Jones told Shaw Local News Network. “There’s always a next big player, it’s the NFL. Everybody’s going to be good everywhere. Making small adjustments, but not too big of adjustments in the way of changing the game plan.”

On the interior, Bears lineman Ryan Bates already has been ruled out with shoulder and elbow injuries. Nate Davis will start at right guard after splitting time with Bates at the position a week ago.

3. Can the Bears make Stroud uncomfortable?

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud looks over the Indianapolis Colts' defense Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Indianapolis. The Texans defeated the Colts 29-27. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger/AP)

The Bears had three takeaways in the opener, but that came against an unproven quarterback in Will Levis. Stroud is only in Year 2, but he proved over his first 18 games (including the playoffs) of NFL action that he knows how to take care of the football.

Stroud has thrown only five interceptions in his pro career, and three of them came in one game. If a defense gives him time, he will beat it. The key here is going to be making him uncomfortable. The Bears did that well in the second half against Levis.

“He was coached well to stay in the pocket,” Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said of Stroud. “I think that he naturally keeps his eyes down the field and doesn’t look at [the] rush, which happens to a lot of young quarterbacks.”

The thing that stands out most to Bears defensive coordinator Eric Washington is Stroud’s “arm talent.” He also noted that Stroud is sneaky mobile inside the pocket.

“He can extend plays when he wants to,” Washington said. “He does not necessarily want to run per se, although he’ll do it. He’s hurt some people doing it. But his arm talent, his ability to fit the ball into multiple locations and push the ball down the field with accuracy, it really stands out.”

4. Bears secondary vs. Houston’s WR trio

The Texans took an already good wide receiver group and added former Bills star Stefon Diggs to the mix. Houston traded a 2025 second-round draft pick to Buffalo in exchange for Diggs and two Day 3 draft picks.

Now the Texans have a starting three that includes Diggs, Nico Collins and Tank Dell. Collins had six catches for 117 yards in the opener, while Diggs totaled 33 yards and two touchdowns on six catches. Dell added 40 yards on three receptions.

This receiver trio will test the Bears’ secondary.

I’m sure they’ll move Stefon [Diggs] around so we can’t identify and pinpoint one location for him and design our plan around that.” — Eric Washington, Bears defensive coordinator

“I’m sure they’ll move Stefon around so we can’t identify and pinpoint one location for him and design our plan around that,” Washington said.

Jaylon Johnson, Tyrique Stevenson, Jaquan Brisker and the rest of the secondary will have their hands full with this trio.

5. Can Caleb Williams bounce back?

Williams had a rough outing in his debut. He totaled only 93 passing yards, and the offense didn’t score a touchdown. The focus for Williams this week is to make the easy throws and play mistake-free football.

He also should be more comfortable in Week 2 after playing his first real game since November. Williams and the Bears have an interesting challenge with Houston’s two big edge rushers.

“I expect them to be aggressive,” Williams said.

There also could be some challenges with the receiving group. Both Keenan Allen (heel) and Rome Odunze (knee) are listed as questionable ahead of the game. Eberflus said both receivers will be game-time decisions. Having one or both of them available would really help Williams in game No. 2.

DJ Moore is healthy and available, as is tight end Cole Kmet. But the more weapons at Williams’ disposal the better.

If Allen or Odunze misses the game, expect second-year receiver Tyler Scott to see action after sitting out last week.