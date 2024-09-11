Chicago Bears WR Rome Odunze is ‘day-to-day’ with knee injury, per Matt Eberflus

Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze outruns Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Maema Njongmeta on an end around during a preseason game on Aug. 17 at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

LAKE FOREST – Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze is expected to be “day-to-day” with a knee injury, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday at Halas Hall. Odunze is not expected to go on injured reserve.

It seems to be good news, all thing considered, for the rookie No. 9 overall draft pick. Eberflus is hopeful that Odunze will be back sooner, rather than later.

Odunze appeared to have his leg rolled up on while blocking on a play late in Sunday’s win over the Tennessee Titans. He walked off the field with a slight limp, but still spoke with members of the media after the game.

“When you have somebody fall on your leg like that, it’s always fortunate that it’s not that serious,” Eberflus said Wednesday. “Very lucky that way. Very fortunate.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Odunze has an MCL sprain. The fact that Odunze isn’t going on IR is a great sign. Players placed on injured reserve must miss at least four games. By not placing Odunze on IR, the Bears are signaling that they’re hopeful he’ll return sooner than that.

Bears first-round pick Rome Odunze sprained his MCL and will be considered week to week, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 9, 2024

The Bears selected Odunze eight spots after drafting Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick. Odunze led FBS football in receiving yards with more than 1,600 yards at Washington last season.

On Sunday, Odunze had one catch in his NFL debut – and it was a weird one. Odunze caught a tipped pass that was originally intended for teammate DJ Moore. A defender blocked the pass, popping it high into the air. Odunze grabbed the free football, but then took a huge hit and fumbled. Thankfully, lineman Teven Jenkins was there to recover the football.

“That’s not how I drew up my first NFL reception, but that’s the game of football,” Odunze told the Shaw Local News Network after the game on Sunday. “You never know what’s going to happen. You always want to be there to make a play and I was there to make a play and messed up a little bit by getting blasted and losing it.”