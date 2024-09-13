Chicago Bears injury report: Rome Odunze, Keenan Allen both questionable for Week 2; Ryan Bates is out

Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze signals a first down after a catch during a preseason game on Aug. 17 against the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

LAKE FOREST – Chicago Bears wide receivers Rome Odunze and Keenan Allen are both listed as questionable ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Houston Texans.

Odunze, the No. 9 overall draft pick in April, is dealing with an MCL sprain in his knee. He was a limited participant in practice on Friday after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday.

Allen has a heel injury and did not participate in practice at all this week, which typically isn’t a good sign. He was dealing with the same injury last week, however, and he still played in the season opener.

Both starting wide receivers are expected to be game-time decisions, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said Friday. Both will work out with the training staff ahead of Sunday night’s game.

“We’re going to take it all the way to the game to see if they can go,” Eberflus said.

Odunze injured his knee in the season opener last weekend. The injury occurred near the end of the game. He had an MRI on Monday that confirmed an MCL sprain. All things considered, it could’ve been worse for the Bears.

Eberflus said that Allen’s injury occurred during training camp and Allen has been working through it for several weeks.

“It’s been progressing, then it took a step back, then we just want to give it some rest,” Eberflus said. “That’s really what the idea of this week was, to let it rest.”

Meanwhile, interior offensive lineman Ryan Bates (shoulder/elbow) and fullback Khari Blasingame (hand/knee) have been ruled out.

Bates has been dealing with a shoulder injury since training camp. He split time with Nate Davis at right guard last week. Eberflus confirmed that Davis will be the starting right guard against the Texans.

Defensive end DeMarcus Walker (foot) is also listed as questionable to play Sunday.

Rookie offensive tackle Kiran Amegadjie (quad) and defensive tackle Zacch Pickens (groin) were full participants in practice Friday and do not have any injury designation heading into the weekend.