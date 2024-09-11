Here’s why this could be a big week for Chicago Bears WR Tyler Scott

Bears wide receiver Tyler Scott draws a pass interference flag on Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Josh Newton resulting in a big gain during a preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Aug. 17 at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

LAKE FOREST – Midway through last week, Tyler Scott learned there was a chance he wouldn’t play in the season opener. Even so, it was still a bit surprising when he heard the official word that he would be inactive.

Scott played in all 17 games last season as a rookie. He was a healthy scratch ahead of Sunday’s season-opening win over the Tennessee Titans. Teams have 53 players on the active roster, but only 48 dress on game day. Each week there are a handful of players listed as inactive. The Bears chose to have kick returner Velus Jones Jr. active ahead of Scott against the Titans.

Now, heading into game No. 2, Scott could have a big week ahead of him.

No. 9 overall draft pick Rome Odunze has an MCL sprain in his knee and might not play Sunday in Houston. Veteran Keenan Allen has been dealing with a nagging heel injury, although he played through it last week. On top of that, Jones made a costly turnover on his lone kick return attempt against Tennessee. The Bears pulled him off kick returns for the remainder of the game.

If Odunze doesn’t play Sunday, Scott is certainly the next man up. Even if Odunze does play, the Bears could go with Scott over Jones.

“I’m excited for this week,” Scott said Wednesday at Halas Hall. “I’m hungry and eager, especially after sitting on the sideline game one maybe wishing you could be out there. Definitely have a little bit more of a chip on my shoulder.”

The Bears selected the Ohio native with a fourth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft. He was a productive player on a highly talented Cincinnati football team in college, but he produced only 17 catches for 168 yards as a rookie.

Over the offseason, the Bears brought in Allen via a trade and Odunze via the draft, which certainly made Scott’s route to playing time a lot more difficult.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus indicated there could be a chance for Scott to make some noise this week.

“You’re looking for an opportunity, a crack in the door,” Eberflus said. “Because it’s a strong receiving group that we feel that we have this year, and again, we still have to prove it. But I would say that opportunity, when that door opens and you take your opportunity and run with it.”

Scott said he prepares the same whether he’s playing or not. If quarterback Caleb Williams has an adjustment he wants Allen or Odunze to make on a certain route, Scott said he’s listening to that too. In a league where injuries happen all the time, receivers need to know how to play multiple spots.

“Just always being prepared,” Scott said. “You never know what can happen in the course of a week. Just always being prepared. That’s the only thing I can control.”

The Bears are likely to go with DeAndre Carter on kickoff and punt returns, especially after Carter’s 67-yard kickoff return Sunday. Scott could be an option as Carter’s backup in those roles.

For better or worse, Bears fans probably remember Scott’s rookie season more for the plays he didn’t make than the ones he did. When the Bears blew a double-digit lead in Detroit last season, Scott lost a fumble and had a bad drop on a deep ball in the fourth quarter.

The 22-year-old said he’s not putting any extra pressure on himself to make a play if he does get a chance Sunday against the Texans.

“Trust my work and preparation and just trust the guys around me and play football,” Scott said. “Make a play. When it comes your way, catch the ball. Dumbing it down to what your assignment is. You gotta block the safety, go block the safety.”