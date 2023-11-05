Chicago Bears vs. New Orleans Saints: Live updates from the Caesars Superdome

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus looks on during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 29 in Inglewood, Calif. (Ashley Landis/AP)

NEW ORLEANS – The Bears return to action Sunday with a matchup against the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Bears backup quarterback Tyson Bagent is likely to make his third consecutive start. Justin Fields returned to practice on Friday, but still seems like a long shot to play in this game. Friday was the first time Fields had thrown a football in 19 days.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus and his team will look to rebound from a primetime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers last week. The Bears will also have to figure out how to work in new addition Montez Sweat. The Bears traded for the former Commanders pass rusher at the trade deadline Tuesday.

Below is everything Bears fans need to know ahead of the game. Stay here all game long, too, for live updates throughout the afternoon.

Bears announce inactive players

Quarterback Justin Fields officially will not start Sunday. He has been ruled inactive. Quarterbacks Tyson Bagent and Nathan Peterman were spotted throwing with the receivers during pregame warmups, but Fields was not.

Other inactives for the Bears on Sunday are cornerback Terell Smith, right guard Nate Davis, safety Jaquan Brisker, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and defensive end Dominique Robinson.

Bears inactives Sunday vs. Saints:



QB Justin Fields

CB Terell Smith

RG Nate Davis

S Jaquan Brisker

LB Tremaine Edmunds

DE Dominique Robinson — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) November 5, 2023

What’s the latest on Justin Fields?

Fields is nearing a return. He practiced Friday for the first time since dislocating his right thumb on Oct. 15. He went 19 days without throwing a football, allowing his thumb to rest and regain strength.

Fields is officially listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game, and Eberflus characterized it on Friday as a “51%” chance that Fields sits out. Fields playing though, seems far more unlikely than the head coach indicated Friday. Earlier in the week, Eberflus declared Bagent as the starter in this game. Presumably, Bagent took all the first-team reps in practice when Fields sat out practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

It seems much more likely that Fields waits to return until Thursday’s matchup against the Carolina Panthers or a Nov. 19 matchup with the Lions.

🚨🚨🚨 Justin Fields has returned to practice 🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/3ZeDoiOfBt — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) November 3, 2023

Bagent is likely to make his third start. He’s 1-1 since taking over as the starter with a win over the Raiders and a loss to the Chargers.

Other injury news

Safety Jaquan Brisker (concussion), offensive lineman Nate Davis (ankle), linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (knee) and cornerback Terell Smith (illness) have already been ruled out of Sunday’s game.

The Bears activated left tackle Braxton Jones (neck) from injured reserve on Saturday, a sign that Jones will likely return to the starting lineup. In doing so, they waived second-year center Doug Kramer. Jones is officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

Safety Eddie Jackson (foot) holds no injury designation and is expected to return to action.

For the Saints, running back Kendre Miller (illness) and defensive tackle Malcolm Roach (illness) are questionable to play. Linebacker Ty Summers (concussion/hamstring) has been ruled out.

Who’s the new guy?

The Bears made a splash move at the trade deadline Tuesday when they sent a second-round draft pick to the Washington Commanders in exchange for defensive end Montez Sweat.

On Saturday, the Bears cemented Sweat’s future in Chicago by signing him to a four-year, $98 million contract extension.

Sweat will wear No. 98 and is expected to make his Bears debut Sunday. It’s unclear how many snaps he will see, but it’s far easier to integrate a pass rusher into a new scheme than say a wide receiver or an offensive lineman.

Sweat should raise the level of the entire Bears defense. General manager Ryan Poles hopes that Sweat will be the pass rusher who the Bears have been missing. He wouldn’t have traded a high draft pick or committed $98 million to Sweat if he didn’t believe in him.

What else did I miss this week?

Here’s what else was happening at Halas Hall this week.

