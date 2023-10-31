Chicago Bears trade for Washington Commanders DE Montez Sweat, per reports

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields runs with the football as he is being chased down by Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat during a game in 2022. The Bears have reportedly traded for Sweat on Tuesday. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

The Bears are trading a 2024 second-round draft pick to the Washington Commanders in exchange for pass rusher Montez Sweat, according to multiple reports.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the move. The NFL Network has also reported that a deal is in the works. Sweat is in the final year of his contract and will be due for an extension following the 2023 season. The Bears have a projected $110 million in salary cap space available next season.

Trade: Commanders and Bears have agreed to a trade that is expected to send DE Montez Sweat to the Chicago for a 2024 second-round pick, per sources. Sweat is in the last year of his contract, and the Commanders are opting for a draft pick now. Chicago beefs up its line. pic.twitter.com/Hd7jtqDtWY — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 31, 2023

Sweat, 27, was a 2019 first-round draft pick (26th overall) of the Commanders. He currently has 6.5 sacks this season and has totaled 35.5 sacks in 67 career games. The Bears had an up close and personal look at Sweat earlier this month when they faced the Commanders at FedEx Field. Sweat had 1.5 sacks in that Oct. 5 matchup.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles entered the day with seven draft picks in next April’s draft, including two first-round picks. After trading a second-round pick to Washington, the Bears still have those two first-round picks, plus a third-round pick, two picks in the fourth round and their own fifth-round pick.

If the season ended today, the Bears’ 2024 second-round pick that is going to Washington would be the No. 35 overall draft pick.