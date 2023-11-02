Silvy: Don’t count me out yet, but Ryan Poles is sure making me nervous

Ryan Poles Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles walks on the field before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this season in Chicago. (Kamil Krzaczynski/AP)

Ryan Poles makes me sweat.

Sometimes it’s a cold sweat. Sometimes it’s a night sweat. Sometimes it’s a swampy feeling.

Sometimes it’s a Michael Jordan-type lather after a fantastic workout, and I feel reinvigorated as a Bears fan.

TMI?

Depending on the day or the move, you just never know how you’re going to feel about Poles, but you’re going to feel something. Give the Bears’ GM credit for that, he’s not scared of taking swings, even if you booed him after his last strikeout.

Truth is, all those sweaty feelings are due to nerves before I experience an outcome. It’s just another way of telling you that I have no freaking clue if Poles is going to work out, but he is giving my nervous system a run for its money with more unconventional moves.

Montez Sweat is a really good player. My mantra is the Bears need more good players, not fewer.

It’s a good thing he now resides at Halas Hall.

But Sweat was going to be a free agent in the offseason, and you could’ve grabbed him then, and if not him, someone like him without giving up draft capital. It’s not like he’s TJ Watt and you gotta have him and only him.

Don’t get too emotional over one player when you’re so far away from being a contender. Super Bowl teams are built through the draft.

Last year, Poles gave up the 32nd overall pick for Chase Claypool partly because he was worried about losing him to the Packers. In past years, Lamar Jackson and Drew Brees were drafted at that spot. That’s a premium pick. The compensation Poles traded for Sweat, as of today, was the 35th overall selection. In 2003, the Bears used No. 35 to draft one of the greatest cornerbacks in team history in Charles “Peanut” Tillman. Let’s hope Poles didn’t give us a peanut punch to the groin with this move.

On the positive side, Sweat is an in-his-prime, super-athletic, three-down player who should make everyone on the defense better. He also is capable of playing in a 3-4 defense if the Bears change coaches and systems in the offseason.

Now he needs a new contract. The trade will be a complete failure if Poles doesn’t have an extension close to being done for Sweat. The Bears got rid of Roquan Smith over a contract dispute. History nearly repeated itself with Jaylon Johnson before the trade deadline. If Poles doesn’t extend Sweat now, it will go down as one of the biggest missteps by a Chicago GM in recent memory – and that’s saying a lot, considering the competition.

Then there’s Velus Jones – Poles’ first offensive draft pick.

He never truly was a threat in college, averaging only two catches a game in his six-year collegiate career. As a Bear, Jones immediately was demoted as a punt returner, as he can’t catch the ball. That’s a somewhat important skill for a receiver. This past game, he committed a special teams penalty and later tripped over his own feet while dropping a touchdown pass. That darn catching skill again. It’s so obvious that Jones can’t play, but Poles continues give him a spot on the 53-man roster. It’s one thing to make a mistake by drafting Jones, it’s another by compounding it by keeping him. It’s a lack of accountability, awareness, and if Poles can’t get it right when it comes to Jones, how is he going to get the harder stuff right?

We’re nine games away from that.

Will Poles know it’s time to say goodbye to Matt Eberflus? If he’s not willing to admit an obvious mistake with the third-string wide receiver, will he be willing to do it with his first coaching hire?

Poles and Poles only selected Eberflus.

Word is, the Halas Hall search committee was smitten with Dan Quinn, the former Falcons head coach who is now leading the Cowboys defense.

Instead, Poles ignored its recommendation and chose Eberflus.

My palms are getting sweaty again.

And then there’s the quarterback position. Only the most important position in sports. Will Poles draft a new QB with the Carolina pick or stay with Justin Fields? If he chooses to draft a new one, does Fields stay to compete, or does Poles trade Fields for, say, a second-round pick?

Picture this: Poles trades Fields to the Commanders and gets his own second-round pick back.

That would make us all sweat.

