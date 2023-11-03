Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields returns to practice

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields looks for a receiver against the Denver Broncos on Oct. 1 at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

LAKE FOREST – Bears quarterback Justin Fields returned to practice Friday for the first time since dislocating his right thumb during an Oct. 15 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field.

Fields took the practice field with his teammates and was spotted throwing the football during the portion of practice that was open to members of the media. During practice, which was held indoors Friday, Fields wore gloves on both hands.

The 24-year-old QB has missed the past two games. Backup Tyson Bagent started in his place and is expected to make his third start Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. Head coach Matt Eberflus already determined earlier in the week that Bagent will play against the Saints.

Fields exited the game against the Vikings just after halftime. The Bears’ training staff popped his dislocated thumb back into place, but the injury still takes more time to heal.

The Bears weighed multiple options, including surgery, but eventually decided against surgery and against placing Fields on injured reserve (which requires a four-game absence). With this particular injury, it takes time for the player to regain the grip strength in his thumb. Fields did not throw the football for several weeks as he worked to regain strength in his throwing hand.

In his place, Bagent is 1-1 as the starter, picking up a win against the Las Vegas Raiders before losing last week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. After Sunday’s game in New Orleans, the Bears have a quick turnaround before they face the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night in Chicago.

The Bears could target the Thursday game for a return, but it also wouldn’t be a surprise if they take advantage of the nine-day layoff following the “Thursday Night Football” matchup and wait until a Nov. 19 game in Detroit.

Sitting on the sidelines has been tough for Fields, but he has been Bagent’s biggest fan during this stretch.

It kills him that he’s not out there. It hurts that he’s not out there. At the same time, he’s been above and beyond supportive.” — Andrew Janocko, Bears QB coach

“It kills him that he’s not out there,” quarterback coach Andrew Janocko recently told Shaw Local. “It hurts that he’s not out there. At the same time, he’s been above and beyond supportive and above and beyond what we could ever ask from him in that particular role, helping this team win, because he cares about Tyson and he cares about the guys going out there playing.”