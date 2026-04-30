Princeton Public Library raised $700 in ‘Library Giving Day’

Princeton Public Library raised $700 during its “Library Giving Day” fundraiser on Tuesday, April 4.

“Thank you for making Library Giving Day a success,” Julie Wayland, library director, said in a Friday news release.

Though the library fell short of its $1,000 goal, Wayland said library officials were happy to have raised $700. The donations are enough to acquire at least seven new e-books or audiobooks. This will help reduce the wait time for patrons to check out high-demand ebooks and audiobooks.

“A major part of our objective was to bring awareness to the public regarding the costs related to libraries in providing e-resources to its users,” Wayland said. “In this regard, the Library Giving Day exceeded our purpose.”