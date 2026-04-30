Putnam library to screen May 7 documentary about Big Bird

The Putnam County Public Library District’s Condit branch will host a Docs & Dialogue screening of “I Am Big Bird: The Caroll Spinney Story,” at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 7.

For more than 45 years, Caroll Spinney delighted generations of children as the performer behind Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch on Sesame Street. “I Am Big Bird” is an intimate portrait of the man inside the iconic yellow suit, featuring rare footage from his early collaborations with Jim Henson and tracing Spinney’s journey from a bullied childhood to cultural icon.

The film is 1 hour and 30 minutes, not rated, and made possible through Kanopy. The program is free and open to the public. For more information, call 815-339-2038 or visit the library at 105 N. Center St., Putnam.