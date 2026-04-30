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Ottawa Sunrise Rotary Club honors May Students of the Month

Rotary Club of Ottawa Sunrise Students of the Month for May Grant Smithmeyer and Madison Kozlowski

Rotary Club of Ottawa Sunrise Students of the Month for May Grant Smithmeyer and Madison Kozlowski (Photo provided by Jane Goetz )

By Kate Santillan

The Sunrise Rotary Club of Ottawa recognized two students as May Students of the Month.

Grant Smithmeyer, an Ottawa Township High School senior, was selected. Smithmeyer intends to study mechanical engineering at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

Marquette Academy senior Madison Kozlowski was also chosen. Kozlowski’s plans include entering the trades field and working as a heavy machine operator.

The Sunrise Rotary Club of Ottawa will award two $1,000 scholarships to Marquette Academy and Ottawa Township High School.

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