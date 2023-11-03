Chicago Bears injury report: LB Tremaine Edmunds, S Jaquan Brisker ruled out ahead of Saints game

Chicago Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds celebrates with teammates after intercepting a Las Vegas Raiders pass during a game on Oct. 22 at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

LAKE FOREST – Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds has officially been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints due to a knee injury. Edmunds suffered the injury last week against the Los Angeles Chargers and did not practice at all this week.

Additionally, safety Jaquan Brisker (concussion), right guard Nate Davis (ankle) and cornerback Terell Smith (illness) have been ruled out. Brisker also missed last week’s game due to a concussion.

With Edmunds out, linebacker Jack Sanborn could be in line for more opportunities this week.

“Sanborn’s our guy that’s played a lot in that position,” head coach Matt Eberflus said. “He’s looked good in that position in the past. He’s got a lot of experience in there and he played well for us last year. So we expect to see him playing there.”

Sanborn’s our guy that’s played a lot in that position. He’s looked good in that position in the past. He’s got a lot of experience in there and he played well for us last year. So we expect to see him playing there.” — Matt Eberflus, Bears head coach

The biggest news out of Halas Hall on Friday was that quarterback Justin Fields returned to practice for the first time since injuring his thumb on Oct. 15. Fields was listed as limited on Friday’s injury report and he is doubtful to play Sunday.

Friday was the first time in 19 days that Fields threw a football.

“We’re just letting it progress as it goes and that’s where we put it right now,” Eberflus said. “It’s good to see him throw out there today for sure.”

Eberflus wouldn’t officially rule out Fields, but backup quarterback Tyson Bagent is still likely to start Sunday’s game against the Saints at the Caesars Superdome.

Tackle Larry Borom returned to practice Friday after missing Thursday due to a personal reason. Borom holds no injury designation heading into the game. Fellow tackle Braxton Jones (neck) was a full participant Friday and is questionable for the game. Jones would have to be activated off injured reserve if he’s going to play Sunday.

Eberflus said the training staff still has to clear Jones, but that things are trending in a “positive” direction.

Safety Eddie Jackson (foot) is expected to be back for Sunday’s game. He was a full participant in practice all week. Jackson was active and suited up for the game last week against the Chargers, but did not play.

Center Lucas Patrick (back) was also a full participant all week and should play.