Kankakee Farmers’ Market returns for 28th year

Perry "the Rose Man" Lee, of Kankakee, carries a rose through the Kankakee Farmers' Market last year. The market returns this Saturday to downtown Kankakee from 8 a.m. to noon. (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

Time to start waking up early on Saturdays again.

At least, those who wish to attend the Kankakee Farmers’ Market should get back into the habit.

The market is set to return for its 28th year this weekend.

It runs 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays from May through October at the intersection of South Schuyler Avenue and Merchant Street in downtown Kankakee.

Each year, the market features an assortment of local vendors with fresh produce, handmade goods and food, as well as live music performances.

The 2026 vendor list was announced Monday.

Jennifer Bustos, the offsite market coordinator, said this year is shaping up to be the biggest yet, with about 100 vendors set to participate.

The list includes full-time, part-time, and occasional vendors.

In past years, the market has hosted about 65 to 70 vendors.

“This is actually the biggest market we have had to date, as far as I’m aware,” she said.

Bustos said attendees can discover more local produce and food vendors this year.

Kankakee Farmer's Market (Tiffany Blanchette)

“We’re always willing to listen to the feedback,” Bustos said. “If we can make any kind of changes that would benefit the market and make everyone happy, we really do try to.”

Marketgoers can look forward to celebrating special occasions at the market, like Mental Health Awareness, LGBTQ Pride Month, and Juneteenth.

Several upcoming music acts have also been confirmed.

John Till is slated to perform the opening weekend of the market.

More acts scheduled for the market’s first month include Champagne Experience, Eddie Anderson and Madison Denault.

Bustos started in the role in April, replacing former offsite market coordinator Angelina Gear.

Bustos said it has been exciting to see how much goes into planning the market behind the scenes.

“I’ve been living in Kankakee all my life,” she said. “I’m 32; I don’t remember the last year I haven’t gone. It’s a staple here in our community.”

Change in structure

Nina Piolatto, executive director of the Kankakee Development Corporation, which oversees the market, said that a committee of four individuals with prior market experience worked together on the selection of vendors this year.

For the last few years, one person (the offsite market coordinator) was in charge of that task.

“This year, we decided that returning to a collaborative approach to vendor selection would be in the best interest of the market,” Piolatto said in a text message.

The people involved included Piolatto along with Bill Yohnka, former onsite market manager for almost 20 years and a KDC Board member; Angelina Gear, KDC Board member and former offsite market coordinator; and Ashley Cantrell, former offsite market coordinator of three years.

“With their prior years of experience, Ashley and Bill are a combined wealth of knowledge, and I was grateful to have their input as we transitioned to a year with a completely new team,” Piolatto said.

Kankakee Farmers' Market (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

Piolatto started in her role with the KDC in January 2025.

The current market team includes Bustos as offsite market coordinator, along with Alexia Scivally and David Propes, who are replacing Yohnka as onsite market managers.

Scivally and Propes will oversee day-of activities at the market.

The market also employs workers from the Kankakee School District 111 Aim High student employment program.

Vision for the market

In terms of the vision for the market, Piolatto said the goal is to achieve a balanced mix of vendors, from fresh farm goods and artisan crafts to prepared foods and specialty products.

“We are committed to staying true to our roots as a farmers’ market. We prioritize vendors who sell locally grown produce and farm products as well as handcrafted goods,” she said. “At the same time, we recognize that a thriving market is one that offers something for everyone.”

Vendors line South Schuyler Avenue at the Kankakee Farmers’ Market in 2024. Applications are now open for vendors and musicians for the 2025 market season. (Tiffany Blanchette)

The market also supports visibility for downtown businesses, as it draws thousands to the area on Saturdays, she added.

Special events and the involvement of local nonprofits and community organizations also make the market unique, she said.

Additionally, the market is a Link Match Partner through Link Up Illinois, allowing those receiving SNAP benefits to get a dollar-for-dollar matching voucher for use on fresh fruits and vegetables.

“It’s just another way we can serve our community,” Piolatto said.