Chicago Bears sign DT Andrew Billings to 2-year, $8.5 million contract extension

Denver Broncos running back Samaje Perine is tackled by Chicago Bears defensive tackle Andrew Billings on Oct. 1 at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

LAKE FOREST – The Bears have signed defensive tackle Andrew Billings to a two-year contract extension worth up to $8.5 million dollars. The contract is worth $6 million in guaranteed money, according to reports from ESPN and the NFL Network.

Billings, who is 28, signed with the Bears during free agency last spring. He has been instrumental toward improving the Bears’ run defense. The Bears defense currently ranks third in the NFL, allowing just 78.8 rushing yards per game.

At 6-foot-1, 311 pounds, Billings has been a stout run stopper for a defense that was badly in need of one after last season. He has started all eight games thus far this season and has totaled 14 tackles, three tackles for loss and one QB hit.

Billings will now be with the Bears through the 2025 season.