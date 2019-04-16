Lake in the Hills police reports

Information in police reports is obtained from the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and municipal police departments. Individuals listed in police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• James B. Talidis, 46, of the 4600 block of Franklinville Road, Union, was charged Friday, March 29, with retail theft.

• Brett M. Koenig, 28, of the 300 block of Village Creek Drive, Lake in the Hills, was charged Monday, April 1, with domestic battery.

• Kevin M. Harmon, 36, of the 300 block of Cobblestone Circle, Harvard, was charged Wednesday, April 3, with battery, criminal damage to property, following too closely and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

• Cynthia A. Parra, 48, of the first block of Woodland Road, Lake in the Hills, was charged Thursday, April 11, with retail theft.

• Carlos Hurtado, 19, of the 300 block of Pyott Road, Lake, in the Hills, was charged Sunday, April 14, with domestic battery and assault.

• A Lake in the Hills juvenile was charged Tuesday, April 16, with aggravated assault and domestic battery.

• Miriam E. Fitts, 29, of the 300 block of Pyott Road, Lake in the Hills, was charged Tuesday, April 16, with retail theft and criminal trespass to property.