McHenry County felony report for week of Dec. 10-16

This is a list of those charged with felonies by the following McHenry County law enforcement agencies for the week of Dec. 10 through 16. Not all charges listed are felonies.

Information in court reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse and listed by charging agency. These individuals have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Crystal Lake

Odin C. Lira, 20, of the 200 block of North Main Street, Crystal Lake, was charged Thursday, Dec. 14 with possession of less than 15 grams of Alprazolam, possession of ammunition without a Firearm Owners Identification card on person.

Harvard

Dustin S. Wise, 37, of the 800 block of Grant Highway, Marengo, was charged Thursday, Dec. 14, in two separate indictments with one count each of violating an order of protection with a previous conviction.

Kevin K. Alhassan, 30, of the 100 block of Shawnee Lane, Harvard, was charged Thursday, Dec. 14, with aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, speeding, five counts of disobeying a stop sign, failure to give right-of-way to an emergency vehicle.

Johnsburg

Candy L. Stahr, 51, of the 800 block of Barnum Road, Rockford, was charged Friday, Dec. 15, with retail theft of property worth more than $300, driving with an expired license, driving with expired license plates.

Lake in the Hills

Ireneusz W. Kubik, 56, of the 300 block of Starwood Pass, Lake in the Hills, was charged Wednesday, Dec. 13 with 13 counts of possession of images depicting child sexual abuse.

Sebastian M. Pietrzyk, 27, of the 600 block of Anderson Drive, Lake in the Hills, was charged Saturday, Dec. 16, with two counts of domestic battery with a previous conviction.

Marengo

Joshua S. Haut, 34, of the 400 block of Ann Street, Marengo, was charged Thursday, Dec. 14 with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse to a child.

David E. Becker, 56, of the 1300 block of North State Street, Marengo, was charged Saturday, Dec. 16 with residential burglary, criminal damage to property of $500 to $10,000, criminal trespass to a residence.

McHenry

Daniel M. Schlinder, 40, of the 4500 block of Riverdale Drive, McHenry, was charged Monday, Dec. 11, with possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine.

McHenry County Sheriff’s Office

Daniel T. Hawkins, 31, of the 1100 block of Oakleaf Avenue, McHenry, was charged Wednesday, Dec. 13, with possession and possession with intent to deliver less than five grams of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver about three grams of MDMA powder, possession with intent to deliver 28 lookalike pills, possession of less than 15 grams of ecstasy.÷çß

Max P. McNamara, 31, of the 300 block of Venice Road, Lakemoor, was charged Thursday, Dec. 14, with two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs resulting in death.

Spring Grove

Brooke R. Rice, 46, of the 7400 block of Villa Vista, Spring Grove, was charged Thursday, Dec. 14 with three counts of aggravated driving under the influence with a child in the vehicle and a prior DUI conviction.

Woodstock

Javier Salgado, 18, of the 1400 block of Oakleaf Lane, Woodstock, was charged Sunday, Dec. 10, with possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number, aggravated unlawful use of weapon, possession of a firearm without a Firearm Owners Identification card on person, failing to reduce speed to avoid a crash, failing to give information, failing to report a crash to police, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of drugs.

Ian M. McShane, 18, of the zero to 100 block of Banbury Court, Lake in the Hills, was charged Sunday, Dec. 10, with possession of a controlled substance.

Rosendo Pacheco, 18, of the 1100 block of Emerson Street, Beloit, Wisconsin, was charged Wednesday, Dec. 13, with armed robbery, aggravated robbery, burglary, two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm.

Luis Quintero, Jr., 27, of the 2400 block of Bridgewater Drive, Woodstock, was charged Thursday, Dec. 14 with possession of 15 to 100 grams of cocaine.

James Cornelius, no address listed, Woodstock, was charged Thursday, Dec. 14 with failing to register as a sex offender.