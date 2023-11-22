McHenry County felony report for week of Nov. 12-18, 2023

This is a list of those charged with felonies by the following McHenry County law enforcement agencies for the week of Nov. 12 through 18, 2023. Not all charges listed are felonies.

Information in court reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse and listed by charging agency. These individuals have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Algonquin

Jeffery R. Evenson, 51, of the 200 block of E. Algonquin Road, Algonquin, was charged Monday, Nov. 13, with theft of property worth more than $500, forgery.

Crystal Lake

Anthony K. Samojla, 40, of the 9800 block of Aberdeen Drive, Huntley, was charged Sunday, Nov. 12, with criminal damage to property of $500 to $10,000, resisting a police officer.

Kevin P. Specht, 29, of the 100 block of South Virginia Street, Crystal Lake, was charged Wednesday, Nov. 15, with being a child sex offender in a school zone.

Harvard

Ashley M. Sansone, 31, of the 1800 block of Charles Street, Rockford, was charged Thursday, Nov. 16, with retail theft of property worth more than $300, retail theft with previous conviction.

Kyle T. Northrup, 34, of the 9500 block of Wright Avenue, Machesney Park, was charged Thursday, Nov. 16, with aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, disobeying a traffic control signal, retail theft of property worth more than $300.

David O. Harper, 33, of the 4900 block of West Orchard Drive, McHenry, was charged Thursday, Nov. 16 with possession of less than two grams of oxycodone.

Illinois State Police

Noel Vargas, 49, of the 6000 block of South Pauline Street, Chicago, was charged with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with two prior DUI violations, driving while license revoked.

Johnsburg

Todd N. Carriker, 33, of the 3800 block of Fillmore Road, Johnsburg, was charged Sunday, Nov. 12 with obstructing justice, resisting a police officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked.

Sherry A. Strzyzewski, 51, of the 200 block of Hickory Lane, Antioch, was charged Monday, Nov. 13, with retail theft of property worth more than $300.

Timothy F. Mumford, 74, of the 3600 block of Fillmore Road, Johnsburg, was charged Wednesday, Nov. 15, with reckless discharge of a firearm, reckless conduct causing bodily harm or endangering safety.

Timothy F. Mumford, 74, of the 3600 block of Fillmore Road, Johnsburg, was charged Friday, Nov. 17, with aggravated discharge of a firearm at a person or vehicle.

Osvaldo Bustamante, 47, of the 300 block of Fieldstone Drive, Woodstock, was charged Friday, Nov. 17, with retail theft with previous conviction.

Lake in the Hills

Jose Mendoza-Cruz, 26, of the 3700 block of west 64th Street, Chicago, was charged Tuesday, Nov. 14, with two counts of retail theft of property worth more than $300.

Heather L. Laskowski, 45, of the 200 block of Grandview Court, Algonquin, was charged Friday, Nov. 17, with phone harassment.

McHenry

Sean L. Grendel, 51, of the 4000 block of West Lillian Street, McHenry, was charged Friday, Nov. 17, with driving while license revoked, resisting a police officer.

McHenry County Sheriff’s Office

Paige M. Pickens, 37, of the 300 block of West Forest Avenue, Round Lake, was charged Monday, Nov. 13, with possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine.

Kimberly A. Larson, 54, of the 4100 block of Pitzen Road, Johnsburg, was charged Tuesday, Nov. 14, with defrauding a drug or alcohol screening test.

Julio Valentino, 34, of the 11000 block of West Grand Avenue, Melrose Park, was charged Thursday, Nov. 16, with possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm and ammunition without a Firearm Owner’s Identification card.

Aaron RM Montgomery, 22, of the 300 block of Hoy Avenue, Woodstock, was charged Thursday, Nov. 16, with violating an order of protection with a previous conviction.

McHenry County State’s Attorney

Victor G. Valenzuela Galarza, 22, of the 1500 block of Northfield Court, Harvard, was charged Thursday, Nov. 16, with two counts of child pornography, six counts of possession of child pornography.

Spring Grove

Phillip R. Calabrese, 57, of the 42300 block of Oak Lane, Antioch, was charged Wednesday, Nov. 15, with driving while license revoked.