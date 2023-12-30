McHenry County felony report for week of Dec. 17 - 23, 2023

This is a list of those charged with felonies by the following McHenry County law enforcement agencies for the week of Dec. 17 through 23. Not all charges listed are felonies.

Information in court reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse and listed by charging agency. These individuals have been charged with a crime but have not been proved guilty in court.

Crystal Lake

Marquis D. Lumzy, 30, of the 6000 block of South Campbell Avenue, Chicago, was charged Wednesday, Dec. 20, with retail theft of property worth more than $300 and retail theft of property worth more than $300 with a previous conviction.

Fox River Grove

James R. Henson, 56, of the 4400 block of West Bull Valley Road, McHenry, was charged Monday, Dec. 18, with driving on a suspended license with a previous conviction.

Tyler J. Diehl, 27, of the 100 block of Wildwood Road, Algonquin, was charged Tuesday, Dec. 19, with retail theft of property worth less than $300 with a previous conviction.

Harvard

Zackery H. Bell, 47, of the 4700 block of West Route 14, Janesville, Wisconsin, was charged Monday, Dec. 18, with retail theft of property worth more than $300, retail theft of property worth more than $300 with a previous conviction, forgery, obstructing justice and obstructing identification.

Aimee L. Magee, 50, of the 4700 block of West Route 14, Janesville, Wisconsin, was charged Monday, Dec. 18, with retail theft of property worth more than $300, retail theft of property worth more than $300 with a previous conviction, forgery, obstructing justice and obstructing identification.

Hebron

Robert E. McDonald Jr., 51, of the 200 block of Vail Court, Gilberts, was charged Thursday, Dec. 21, with driving on a revoked license with two previous convictions, speeding and operating an uninsured vehicle.

Johnsburg

William J. Peters, 47, of the 900 block of South Rawson Bridge Road, Cary, was charged Saturday, Dec. 23, with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with three previous DUI violations and obstructing justice.

Lake in the Hills

David A. Bastidas, 32, of the 300 block of Dean Street, Woodstock, was charged Monday, Dec. 18, with possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing identification.

Jordan P. Carmody, 29, of the 100 block of Sunset Drive, Cary, was charged Monday, Dec. 18, with possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer with a previous conviction, possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, possession of less than 15 parts of LSD, unauthorized possession of a license plate, resisting a police officer causing injury, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked license and reckless driving.

Krystina M. Ziebell, 33, of the 6700 block of Waterford Drive, McHenry, was charged Monday, Dec. 18, with possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael S. Hileman, 49, of the 3000 block of West Mourine Lane, McHenry, was charged Thursday, Dec. 21, with two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with two previous DUI violations, speeding, disobeying a stop sign and failing to carry a license.

Josey S. Tippett, 33, of the 100 block of Village Creek Drive, Lake in the Hills, was charged Saturday, Dec. 23, with aggravated domestic battery, two counts of domestic battery and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.

Marengo

Anthony V. Saucedo, 34, of the 800 block of East Washington Street, Marengo, was charged Monday, Dec. 18, with three counts of failing to report as required by the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act.

McHenry County Sheriff’s Office

Dwight D. Daley, 24, of the 12000 block of Harrison Avenue, Hebron, was charged Wednesday, Dec. 20, with three counts of aggravated battery to a pregnant person, three counts of domestic battery and violating an order of protection.

Deshun Moore, 49, of the 800 block of North Seminary Avenue, Woodstock, was charged Thursday, Dec. 21, with driving on a revoked license with four previous convictions, operating an uninsured vehicle and operating a vehicle when registration is suspended for lack of insurance.

Brandon L. Motter, 28, of the 5200 block of Woodrow Avenue, McHenry, was charged Friday, Dec. 22, with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm to a person age 60 or older, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and domestic battery causing great bodily harm.

Spring Grove

Cade R. Corff, 26, of the 500 block of Blue Springs Drive, Fox Lake, was charged Saturday, Dec. 23, with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, attempted unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm without a firearm owner’s identification card and two counts of possession of ammunition without a FOID card.

Woodstock

Jerry C. Dean, 41, of Joliet, was charged Friday, Dec. 22, with obstructing justice.

Joshua D. Markowitz, 19, of the 1100 block of Moraine Drive, Woodstock, was charged Friday, Dec. 22, with possession of MDMA.

Saul Juarez, 19, of the 800 block of East South Street, Woodstock, was charged Saturday, Dec. 23, with possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.