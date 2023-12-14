McHenry County felony report for week of Dec. 3-9

This is a list of those charged with felonies by the following McHenry County law enforcement agencies for the week of Dec. 3 through Dec. 9, 2023. Not all charges listed are felonies.

Information in court reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse and listed by charging agency. These individuals have been charged with a crime but have not been proved guilty in court.

Algonquin

Sikarr L. Spates, 46, of the 500 block of Burbank Avenue, Woodstock, was charged Thursday, Dec. 7, with two counts aggravated driving under the influence without insurance.

Kamil Spieczenski, 36, of the 4400 block of Whitehall Lane, Algonquin, was charged Saturday, Dec. 9, with two counts of aggravated possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of six tablets of diazepam.

Michael R. Deegan, 47, of the 600 block of Circle Drive, Algonquin, was charged Thursday, Dec. 7, with driving on a revoked license as a result of a previous conviction for driving under the influence, with previous violations, and operating an uninsured vehicle.

Cary

Rick A. Waller, 34, of the 280 block of North Sacramento Avenue, Chicago, was charged Monday, Dec. 4, with possession of ammunition as a felon and possession of 1.5 grams of cocaine.

Crystal Lake

Curtis D. Johnson, 44, of the 800 block of Shagbark Lane, North Aurora, was charged Monday, Dec. 4, with possession of 3.34 grams of cocaine and possession of 20 alprazolam pills.

Andreas B. Zivic, 42, of the 900 block of Clarke Drive, Gurnee, was charged Tuesday, Dec. 5, with aggravated possession of a loaded firearm without a firearm owner’s identification card and failing to signal when required.

Harvard

Jorge L. Colmenares-Villanuev, 27, of the N2400 block of Bannecker Drive, Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, was charged Friday, Dec. 8, with aggravated domestic battery and two counts of domestic battery.

Jeffry W. Hoey, 41, of the 100 block of East Sumner Street, Harvard, was charged Friday, Dec. 8, with aggravated battery to a police officer, two counts of resisting a police officer and criminal trespass to land.

Huntley

Shannon M. O’Neill, 37, of the 700 block of Westmoreland Drive, Vernon Hills, was charged Saturday, Dec. 9, with criminal trespass to a residence, resisting a police officer and battery.

Andy W. Pozo, 37, of the 700 block of Martin Drive, Elgin, was charged Saturday, Dec. 9, with criminal trespass to a residence and carrying a concealed firearm while under the influence of alcohol.

Lake in the Hills

Jeremiah L. Bolen, 52, of the 400 block of East Judd Street, Woodstock, was charged Thursday, Dec. 7, with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with four previous violations, operating an uninsured vehicle and having expired registration.

Marengo

Steven Rossel, 38, of the 9600 block of East Odgen Avenue, La Grange, was charged Thursday, Dec. 7, with two counts of aggravated driving under the influence without a driver’s license, driving without a valid license, improper lane use, operating an uninsured vehicle and possession of open alcohol by the driver.

McHenry

Genaro L. Rico, 65, of the 2000 block of Sunset Avenue, McHenry, was charged Thursday, Dec. 7, with driving on a license revoked as a result of a previous violation for driving under the influence, operating an uninsured vehicle and driving with expired registration.

Keith M. Bryant, 65, of the 1700 block of Lakewood Ave., was charged Thursday, Dec. 7, with driving on a license revoked as a result of a previous conviction for driving under the influence and disregarding a traffic control device.

David A. Jenkins, 42, of the 4800 block of West Prairie Ave., McHenry, was charged Thursday, Dec. 7, with driving on a license revoked as a result of a previous conviction for driving under the influence, with previous violations.

McHenry County Sheriff’s Office

Jimmy Diaz, 59, of the 5000 block of Home Avenue, McHenry, was charged Wednesday, Dec. 6, with possession of a firearm and ammunition as a felon, possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting a police officer.

Rene R. Barrera, 37, of the 5000 block of Home Avenue, McHenry, was charged Wednesday, Dec. 6, with possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, obstructing justice, possession of a firearm and ammunition without a firearm owner’s identification card and resisting a police officer.

Kwan Chong, 64, of the 800 block of North Auburn Woods Drive, Palatine, was charged Thursday, Dec. 7, with aggravated battery to a victim older than age 60 and criminal sexual abuse.

Alexander F. Henson, 39, of the 7100 block of Chippewa Drive, Wonder Lake, was charged Friday, Dec. 8, with four counts of possession of either a firearm or ammunition by a felon, possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Patrick D. Hodor, 38, of the 4900 block of Pistakee Drive, McHenry, was charged Thursday, Dec. 7, with driving on a license revoked as a result of a previous conviction for driving under the influence, with previous violations; speeding; and operating an uninsured vehicle.

Erika L. Mowers, 32, of the 7100 block of Chippewa Drive, Wonder Lake, was charged Friday, Dec. 8, with possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Allen L. Austin IV, 32, of the 7100 block of Chippewa Drive, Wonder Lake, was charged Friday, Dec. 8, with possession of a firearm with a revoked firearm owner’s identification card.

Woodstock

Justin R. Weber, 42, of the 400 block of Brandy Drive, Crystal Lake, was charged Monday, Dec. 4, with possession of cocaine.

Jason S. Colleran, 38, of the 1500 block of Wheeler Street, Woodstock, was charged Friday, Dec. 8, with two counts of domestic battery with a previous conviction.

Giovanni Cervantes-Brito, 22, of the 300 block of Leah Lane, Woodstock, was charged Friday, Dec. 8, with arson to property valued at more than $150, arson to property with intent to defraud and disorderly conduct for filing a false report.