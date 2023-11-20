McHenry County felony report for week of Nov. 5-11, 2023

This is a list of those charged with felonies by the following McHenry County law enforcement agencies for the week of Nov. 5 to 11, 2023. Not all charges listed are felonies.

Information in court reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse and listed by charging agency. These individuals have been charged with a crime but have not been proved guilty in court.

Algonquin

Joseph M. Tellez, of the zero to 100 block of Fairlawn Drive, Hainesville, was charged Thursday, Nov. 9, with possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a converted vehicle and criminal trespass to a motor vehicle.

Cary

Carol L. Bernahl, 67, of the 900 block of Montana Drive, Cary, was charged Monday, Nov. 6, with aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery to a person 60 years or older and two counts of domestic battery.

Harvard

Kyle M. Johnson, 37, of the 2500 block of Woodmar Road, Rockford, was charged Saturday, Nov. 11, with possession of 78 oxycodone hydrochloride blue pills and possession of 30 to 100 grams of marijuana.

Lake in the Hills

Bryan D. Pruitt, 19, of the 2600 block of East Cass Street, Joliet, was charged Thursday, Nov. 9, with possession of two alprazolam pills.

McHenry County Sheriff’s Office

Nora G. Weinrich, 39, of the 700 block of Paul Street, McHenry, was charged Monday, Nov. 6, with aggravated battery to a person 60 years or older and two counts of domestic battery causing bodily harm.

Danyelle S. Sandre, 52, of the 35600 block of David Court, Ingleside, was charged Friday, Nov. 10, with possession of cocaine.

Sophia K. Bowers, 18, of the 1600 block of Woodlawn Park Avenue, McHenry, was charged Friday, Nov. 10, with possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.

Brittain C. Powers, 19, of the 2400 block of Manor Lane, McHenry, was charged Saturday, Nov. 11, with two counts of domestic battery with a previous conviction.

Richmond

Kenneth E. Radic, 57, of the 4000 block of North California Avenue, Chicago, was indicted Nov. 9 for an incident that occurred July 21, with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with three previous DUI violations, aggravated driving under the influence on a revoked license, driving on a revoked license, operating an uninsured vehicle, possession of open alcohol by the driver and improper lighting.

Woodstock

John J. Krause, 30, of the 700 block of St. Johns Road, Woodstock, was charged Saturday, Nov. 11, with burglary to a vehicle.