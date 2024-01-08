McHenry County felony report for week of Dec. 24-Dec. 30, 2023

This is a list of those charged with felonies by the following McHenry County law enforcement agencies for the week of Dec. 24 through Dec. 30, 2023. Not all charges listed are felonies.

Information in court reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse and listed by charging agency. These individuals have been charged with a crime but have not been proved guilty in court.

Algonquin

Lucazie S. Sacco, 18, of the 300 block of Circle Drive, Algonquin, was charged Thursday, Dec. 28, with disorderly conduct for filing a false report.

Crystal Lake

Stephanie Tepepa, 22, of the 100 block of Elmhurst Street, Crystal Lake, was charged Thursday, Dec. 28, with two counts of aggravated battery, three counts of domestic battery, violating an order of protection, use of a dangerous weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Joshua L. Judd, 41, of the 200 block of Dole Avenue, Crystal Lake, was charged Thursday, Dec. 28, with possession and possession with intent to deliver 232 methadone pills, and two counts of possession of ammunition without a firearm owner’s identification card.

Lake in the Hills

Luis S. Gonzalez-Gavin, 24, of the 11800 block of Woodcreek Drive, Huntley, was charged Wednesday, Dec. 27, with possession of less than 15 grams of psilocybin, driving with expired license plates and possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle.

McHenry County Sheriff’s Office

Jonathan B. Sawyer, 50, of the 500 block of East Woodmoor Drive, Round Lake Beach, was charged Thursday, Dec. 28, with driving on a revoked license, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and driving with expired registration.

Arturo Martinez-Ortiz, 58, of Riverside, California, was charged Thursday, Dec. 28, with two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault to a victim younger than 13 and aggravated criminal sexual abuse to a victim younger than 18.

Woodstock

Robin M. Melvin, 35, of the 7400 block of North Drive, Wonder Lake, was charged Wednesday, Dec. 27, with possession of any amount of psilocybin.