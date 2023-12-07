McHenry County felony report for week of Nov. 26, 2023

This is a list of those charged with felonies by the following McHenry County law enforcement agencies for the week of Nov. 26 through Dec. 2. Not all charges listed are felonies.

Information in court reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse and listed by charging agency. These individuals have been charged with a crime but have not been proved guilty in court.

Algonquin

Amer K. S. Aldarawsheh, 41, of the 200 block of Summerdale Lane, Algonquin, was charged Monday, Nov. 27, with two counts of aggravated domestic battery involving strangulation, seven counts of domestic battery and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.

Crystal Lake

Dylan L. Morris, 18, of the 400 block of Adore Drive, Cary, was charged Tuesday, Nov. 28, with four counts of distributing videos of child sexual abuse involving a child younger 13 and four counts of possessing the videos.

Fox River Grove

Yazid Arij, 33, of the 5500 block of West Edmunds Street, Chicago, was charged Sunday, Nov. 26, with retail theft of property worth more than $300.

Lakemoor

Randy L. Howell II, 39, of the 200 block of Venice Road, Lakemoor, was charged Friday, Dec. 1, with aggravated assault of a police officer, two counts of obstructing police officers and domestic battery.

Marengo

Heather R. Kates, 50, of the 22100 block of West Grant Highway, Marengo, was charged Tuesday, Nov. 28, with burglary to a business without causing damage and theft of property worth less than $500. Kates also was charged Thursday, Nov. 30, with theft of less than $500 with a previous conviction.

Krista D. Longerman, 45, of the 700 block of St. Johns Road, Woodstock, was charged Tuesday, Nov. 28, with retail theft with a previous conviction.

McHenry

Richard A. Stevens, 55, of the 1800 block of South Route 31, McHenry, was charged Wednesday, Nov. 29, with possession of cocaine.

McHenry County Sheriff’s Office

Edgar E. Parra, 36, of the 3000 block of West Lincoln Road, McHenry, was charged Sunday, Nov. 26, with domestic battery with a previous conviction and two counts of domestic battery.

Andrew R. Silva, 41, of the 6100 block of Pingree Road, Crystal Lake, was charged Monday, Nov. 27, with possession of cocaine.

David W. Schultz, 45, of the 8400 block of Alden Road, Wonder Lake, was charged Tuesday, Nov. 28, with possession of less than a gram of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked license, and driving with expired license plates. Schultz also was charged Tuesday, Nov. 28, in a separate case with possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and eight hydrocodone/ibuprofen pills, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked license.

Austin M. Wetzel-Connor, 30, of the 5400 block of Euclid Drive, McHenry, was charged Tuesday, Nov. 28, with possession of less than a gram of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Garrett C. Kowalczyk, 32, of the 600 block of Margaret Place, Elgin, was charged Thursday, Nov. 30, with aggravated battery to a police officer and criminal damage to government property.

Benjamin K. Sherwood, 20, of the 1300 block of West Olive Street, Chicago, was charged Friday, Dec. 1, with armed violence, possession with intent to deliver 1 to 15 grams each of cocaine and fentanyl, possession of a firearm and ammunition as a felon, and possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and less than 200 grams of fentanyl.

Spring Grove

Amanda R. Rasmussen, 32, of the 7900 block of Bayview Road, Wonder Lake, was charged Saturday, Dec. 2, with possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting police officers.

Woodstock

Julian R. Acevedo, 18, of the 300 block of North Madison Street, Woodstock, was charged Tuesday, Nov. 28, with possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer, possession of 30 to 100 grams of marijuana, obstructing a police officer and driving without a license.