McHenry County felony report for week of Oct. 22- 28, 2023

This is a list of those charged with felonies by the following McHenry County law enforcement agencies for the week of Oct. 22 to 28. Not all charges listed are felonies.

Information in court reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse and listed by charging agency. These individuals have been charged with a crime but have not been proved guilty in court.

Harvard

Mona A. Martinez, 32, of the 600 block of Driftwood Lane, Harvard, was charged Tuesday, Oct. 24, with disorderly conduct for allegedly filing a false report.

Daniel J. Hoijer, 23, of the 1300 block of Lilac Lane, Harvard, was charged Thursday Oct. 26, with aggravated battery in a public place and illegal use of weapon.

Huntley

Allen Q. Nguyen, 29, of the 10400 block of Auburn Court, Huntley, was charged Tuesday, Oct. 24, with two counts of reproducing depictions of child sexual abuse and two counts of possessing depictions of child sexual abuse.

Johnsburg

Jennifer R. Fox, 28, of the 200 block of Hickory Lane, Antioch, was charged Tuesday, Oct. 24, with retail theft of property worth more than $300.

Lake in the Hills

Megan C. Gartzke, 23, of the 300 block of North La Fox Street, South Elgin, was charged Wednesday, Oct. 25, with aggravated battery to a mentally handicapped child younger than 13.

Lakewood

Michael J. Vowels, 31, of the 8600 block of Hillcrest Avenue, Crystal Lake, was charged Monday, Oct. 23, with possession of a stolen vehicle.

McHenry

Valerie J. Mockus, 66, of the 3900 block of Main Street, McHenry, was charged Monday, Oct. 23, with possession of cocaine.

Natalie G. Phelps, 35, of the 400 block of Kent Road, McHenry, was charged Monday, Oct. 23, with theft by deception worth $10,000 to $100,000.

Margret A. Taylor, 50, of the 1500 block of Augusta Lane, Cary, was charged Wednesday, Oct. 25, with knowingly writing a bad check.

Terry J. Johnson, 61, of the 900 block of Bishop Avenue, Aurora, was charged Thursday, Oct. 26, with retail theft with a previous conviction.

Christian Reyes, 27, of the 2500 block of West 45th Place, Chicago, was charged Thursday, Oct. 26, with possession of a firearm without a firearm owner’s identification card, three counts of aggravated illegal use of a weapon and possession of ammunition without a FOID card.

John T. Karavakis, 53, of the 300 block of Lake Street, Crystal Lake, was charged Thursday, Oct. 26, with two counts of domestic battery with a previous conviction.

Benjamin D. Garrison, 44, of the 8400 block of Alden Road, Wonder Lake, was charged Thursday, Oct. 26, with two counts of aggravated driving under the influence.

McHenry County Sheriff’s Office

Joshua B. Kurtz, 49, of the 200 block of Jackson Street, Woodstock, was charged Monday, Oct. 23, with possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, two counts of resisting a police officer, criminal damage to government property and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jon R. Midkiff, 39, of the 4900 block of White Ash Road, Crystal Lake, was charged Tuesday, Oct. 24, with possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.

Aaron A. Wahl, 35, of the 4800 block of East Wonder Lake Road, Wonder Lake, was charged Wednesday, Oct. 25, with possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.

Woodstock

Karl Wadowski, 23, of the 4200 block of Crestwood Drive, McHenry, was charged Friday, Oct. 27, with retail theft of property worth more than $300 and providing false identification to an officer.